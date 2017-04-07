7 NFL teams whose Super Bowl windows are closing

Unless you’re the New England Patriots, Super Bowl windows don’t stay open for very long. Depending on whom your quarterback is, and the youth of the roster, your chance to win a ring is brief, coming and going in the blink of an eye sometimes.

That’s not to say winning a championship is completely out of the realm of possibility, it just means the likelihood of it happening is far worse than it was when the proverbial window opened.

There are a few teams in the NFL right now whose windows are closing – some quicker than others.