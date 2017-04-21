9 things you didn’t notice about the 2017 NFL schedule
1
The Packers are opening a team’s new stadium for the second year in a row
2
The Chiefs have the most primetime games with six
3
The Ravens don’t have a bye after their London trip
4
Redskins are hosting a Thanksgiving game for the first time ever
5
Cowboys start season against the Giants for the third straight year
6
The Steelers play four primetime games in a row
7
The Chargers kick off their reign in L.A. against the Dolphins in Week 2
8
The Browns and Jaguars don’t have a single primetime game
9