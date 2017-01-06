The most important player on every NFL playoff team

Pittsburgh Steelers -- Le’Veon Bell, RB

Finally the Steelers have the entire Big Three together for a playoff game (Ben, Brown, Bell). DeAngelo Williams proved a capable fill-in for Bell down the stretch last season, but Bell is simply irreplaceable. Assuming Pittsburgh gets past the Miami Dolphins (as the 10.5-point spread and having a brain suggests), they’re going to need to lean on Bell at Kansas City, which is a bit more susceptible to the run than the pass.

Of course Bell will pile up receptions coming out of the backfield too. The Steelers are much likelier to survive an average game from Antonio Brown than Bell, who’s averaged 157 rushing and receiving yards per game this season.

