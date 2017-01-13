'We learned from it'

"We felt like we were far, but we still had a long way to go," Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner told reporters this week. "Kind of like woke us up, but it definitely made us hungry too because when you feel like you have a great team that should win it all and you lose ... and you sit there in the offseason and watch the other teams win, it gives you that hunger to come into the next season prepared and I think that's what happened."

K.J. Wright: "I believe that we weren't quite ready yet to take it all the way. I'm kind of glad that happened to us because we learned from it. We won the Super Bowl the following year so we learned from that moment."

Tom Szczerbowski