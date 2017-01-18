Ranking the historically great batch of QBs remaining in the NFL playoffs
There are just four quarterbacks remaining in the NFL playoffs, four men who just happen to be maybe the best four quarterbacks in the league. (Funny how that works out.) Here now is an attempt to rank the four remaining quarterbacks. NOTE: This is ranking them right now, in this moment, heading into the weekend. This is not a lifetime ranking. It's more an answer to the question: If you could have the choice of these four QBs heading into the weekend, who would you choose right now?
Ben Roethlisberger
Roethlisberger is playing as well as he ever has, has a wealth of playoff experience, has a connection with Antonio Brown that rivals any other QB-WR connection in the league ... and I've still got him fourth. That speaks to how good everyone remaining is, but is also from a concern about health -- Roethlisberger limped off the field last game, and was seen in a walking boot during his postgame press conference. He's out of the boot now and practicing normally, but that question mark regarding his health is enough to drop him down the list.
Matt Ryan
Ryan will most likely be the NFL MVP this season, and deservedly so. He's been extremely efficient, completing nearly 70% of his passes and throwing for over 4,900 yards. This was the year he made the leap, and is now firmly a top-level talent, thriving in Kyle Shanahan's offense. He's been great, and will be great, and would be at the top of this list if it weren't for the fact that the two guys ahead of him are two of the four or so greatest quarterbacks to ever play football. This isn't an indictment of Ryan as much as it's a testiment to the greatness of those ahead of him.
Tom Brady
The final two quarterbacks on this list were a toss-up, and I can hear New England booing me as I type this. Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, and his sustained greatness is hard to wrap your head around. He won his first Super Bowl 16 years ago and is still at the absolute peak of his powers. If he hadn't been suspended for the first four games of this season for his role in Deflategate, he would have run away with the MVP. He still could win MVP despite missing those first four games. You can't go wrong with having this man under center. That being said ...
Aaron Rodgers
... Over the last seven quarters Aaron Rodgers has played quarterback as well as I've ever seen it played. I'm flabbergasted. We're all flabbergasted. Ever since the Hail Mary in the game against the Giants, he's been a human fireball, extending plays, making impossible throws, at times literally drawing up huge plays for the Packers inside the huddle. Brady has the benefit of working with the greatest NFL coach in history. That isn't to belittle his accomplishments, but Rodgers is doing this with Mike McCarthy, who I will be generous and just say that he is not the greatest NFL coach in history. Rodgers has a wide receiver at running back, a depleted receiving corps due to injury, and he's still leading his team to wins on the biggest stage, playing absolutely perfect football in the process. If I had to choose a QB this weekend, I'm going with Rodgers.