Ranking the historically great batch of QBs remaining in the NFL playoffs

... Over the last seven quarters Aaron Rodgers has played quarterback as well as I've ever seen it played. I'm flabbergasted. We're all flabbergasted. Ever since the Hail Mary in the game against the Giants, he's been a human fireball, extending plays, making impossible throws, at times literally drawing up huge plays for the Packers inside the huddle. Brady has the benefit of working with the greatest NFL coach in history. That isn't to belittle his accomplishments, but Rodgers is doing this with Mike McCarthy, who I will be generous and just say that he is not the greatest NFL coach in history. Rodgers has a wide receiver at running back, a depleted receiving corps due to injury, and he's still leading his team to wins on the biggest stage, playing absolutely perfect football in the process. If I had to choose a QB this weekend, I'm going with Rodgers.

Matthew Emmons

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports