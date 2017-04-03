7 NFL Pro Bowlers who won’t make it again next season

Making the NFL Pro Bowl is a nice honor. It means you were one of the best players at your respective position, and showed that for most of the season. It doesn’t carry the prominence of an All-Pro selection, but it’s still one of the most notable accolades in the NFL.

There was a good mix of first-timers and repeat selections this past season, but not all of them will make it back in 2018. Here are seven Pro Bowlers who made it in 2017, but won’t be selected next season. This only includes players who were chosen by fans, not accounting for injury replacements.