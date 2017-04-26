NFL Mock Draft 2017: The final seven-round projection

Here's how you can expect it to all go down Thursday through Saturday:
1. Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
Despite what Warren Sapp might think, Garrett is the best player in the draft and while the Browns might be interested in a quarterback, they’re in no position to pass on a prospect like Myles.
2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
There’s no clear-cut No. 2 for the 49ers, so they go with the safest option. Thomas will improve their defensive line immediately and while he might not register double-digit sacks, he will help San Francisco win on every snap.
3. Bears: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
There are legitimate concerns about Lattimore’s hamstring injuries, but as there isn’t another cornerback in this strong class worthy of being taken in the first 10 picks, the Bears need to go with the Ohio State defensive back’s tremendous upside.
4. Jaguars: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
No one can get a read out of the Jaguars’ camp. That could mean that they’re looking to trade down, as they can’t justify taking Jonathan Allen No. 4 after his poor testing and lingering injury concerns. Or it means they could make a bold pick and don’t want to show their hand to teams looking to leapfrog them in the draft order. Jacksonville is yet to pick up Blake Bortles’ fifth-year option — they might be tipping their hand.
5. Titans (from Rams): Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
A big trade-down opportunity here, but should Tennessee stick, they should take the top wide receiver in the class. Williams doesn’t separate from cornerbacks, but he can make tough catches in the red zone and on third down looks — something Marcus Mariota has desperately lacked since arriving in Tennessee.
6. Jets: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
The Jets haven’t tipped their hand on what they’ll do with the No. 6 pick, but with Trubisky off the board and Christian Hackenberg looming as the team’s starter of the future and perhaps present, selecting Watson and his A-plus intangibles wouldn’t be a shock. The Jets need a culture change — Watson will bring it.
7. Chargers: Malik Hooker, FS, Ohio State
New defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is looking to move to a Cover 3 scheme that utilizes single-high, centerfield safety. Hooker might not have a ton of playing experience, but his ballhawking skills are special — he’s what teams are looking for when they need to fill that role.
8. Panthers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
There’s a lot of buzz about McCaffrey not even making it to this spot, and that Leonard Fournette, the LSU running back, is instead the pick for the Panthers here, but Carolina should turn to the Stanford rusher if he’s still available at No. 8. Yes, the allure of Fournette’s power is strong, but McCaffrey can add wrinkles to the Panthers’ playbook as a receiver Fournette can’t.
9. Bengals: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
Cincinnati needs a defensive end to replace Michael Johnson and Barnett fills that need immediately. He’s not the best athlete off the edge, but he’s a player who is going to do his job at a high level. He’s ready to contribute right now. He and Carlos Dunlap could prove to be a formidable duo in 2017.
10. Bills: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
If the Bills are really sticking with Tyrod Taylor as their quarterback (a good decision, if you ask me) then he’s going to need some help. Davis is the No. 1 wide receiver on plenty of big boards and is poised to contribute in a big way right away.
11. Saints: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
Diluted drug test at the combine be damned, New Orleans can’t afford to let Foster get past them at No. 11 — even if his actions in the pre-draft process have him as a prime candidate to slide, the Saints need a linebacker and he’s the best in the class, bar none.
12. Browns (from Eagles): Jamal Adams, S, LSU
Adams doesn’t profile as a cover-1 free safety or a thumping strong safety, but that’s fine by new Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, whose defenses are hinged upon versatile safeties and Adams is exactly that.
13. Cardinals: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
There’s just too much smoke around Mahomes to Arizona for this not to be the pick. But don't forget: Nick Foles was the quarterback that made the best transition from a true Air Raid system to the NFL. Mahomes will need to revamp his footwork at the NFL level, but his arm and character are going to get teams to buy in hook, line and sinker. There are going to be plenty of team looking to jump above Arizona here, but they land him at No. 13.
There’s a big gap between the top cornerback in this draft, Lattimore, and Humphrey, who is arguably the second-best corner in the class with the legal questions surrounding Gareon Conley still swirling and likely to see him drop out of the first two days of the draft, at least. But the Eagles need a cornerback more than anything else in this draft and shouldn’t wait around to land one. Humphrey does have tremendous upside, though, because of his size and athleticism. If he doesn’t pan out as an outside cornerback, he’s almost sure to be an excellent safety.
15. Colts: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
Frank Gore is going to turn 34 next season and Colts running backs averaged less than 4 yards per carry last year. The Colts have a ton of needs on the defensive side, but Fournette is a scheme fit that helps them contend for the AFC South again in 2017.
16. Ravens: Haason Reddick, LB/EDGE, Temple
Baltimore lands the inside linebacker and edge rusher they’re looking for with one pick. Reddick is as pliable a defensive talent as this draft will provide.
17. Redskins: John Ross, WR, Washington
Kirk Cousins’ strong 2016 was buoyed, in part, by his success throwing deep passes to DeSean Jackson. Jackson is gone and Washington isn’t going to abandon the deep route — Cousins threw the fourth-most deep balls in the league last year (with an impressive rating of 118.5). Enter Ross, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash in combine history and is a fantastic all-around receiver to boot.
18. Titans: Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama
Allen is a prime candidate to fall from his consensus top 5 or top 10 pick to the Titans at No. 18 because of his injury concerns and poor testing. His tape is fantastic, but he’s no guarantee to be much more than a five technique at the NFL level. Tennessee might want to select a cornerback here, but Allen is worth a risk with a second first-round pick — particularly if he lives up to that top 5 billing.
19. Buccaneers: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
Tampa Bay needs to protect Jameis Winston and provide him a weapon in the middle of the field and Howard can do both of those things for the Bucs — he’s my No. 2 overall prospect, but he falls to No. 19 because of team needs. He’s an excellent blocker who showed more than just a flash of dominance in the passing game at Alabama. He can immediately start and make a huge impact.
20. Broncos: Forrest Lamp - OL - Western Kentucky
The Broncos need all the help they can get on the offensive line and Lamp can play any of the five positions along it. Don’t discount him as a viable left tackle at the NFL level.
21. Lions: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
A prototype of a defensive end, Charlton stays in state as the Lions hope that they can mold him into a consistent threat off the edge. The Lions sure could use a player like that.
22. Dolphins: Charles Harris - DE - Missouri
The Dolphins’ need for a pass rusher is being overlooked this offseason because of a more pressing need at linebacker, but unless the Dolphins want to reach at No. 22, taking the best pass rusher on the board — Harris, a fit for their 4-3 scheme — is the prudent play.
23. Giants: Ryan Ramczyk - OT - Wisconsin
Ramczyk is my highest-rated offensive lineman in this draft, but a lack of experience and injury concerns could scare away teams from making him the first lineman selected. The Giants land Ereck Flowers’ successor and a player who could take on all five positions, if need be.
24. Raiders: Malik McDowell - DT - Michigan State
The Raiders still love drafting — perhaps even overdrafting — incredible athletes, and when it comes to interior defensive linemen, McDowell is hands down the best athlete in this draft. He’s built like a power forward and was at times totally dominating at Michigan State.
25. Texans: Cam Robinson - OT - Alabama
The Texans are probably going to be making a move up in the draft in an effort to land Mahomes, but if they come up short they can attack a need at 25 — picking Robinson will help shore up the issues at either right tackle or guard.
26. Seahawks: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
The Seahawks have a huge need at linebacker and while Bolles is a bit of a project, his athleticism makes him worth the work.
27. Chiefs: Jarrad Davis - LB - Florida
It’s unlikely that Derrick Johnson is ever the same player again after his Achilles injury, leaving a gaping hole at linebacker for the Chiefs. Davis, whose intangibles are as strong as the skills that show up on tape, is the man for the job.
28. Cowboys: Tre’Davious White - CB - LSU
The Cowboys cannot go wrong with an upgrade on defense, and they start with the secondary, which was one of the worst in the NFL last year. White isn’t the biggest corner and he’s not going to help you in run defense, but he’s a ghost in coverage. In a division with Odell Beckham, you need a corner like that.
29. Packers: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
The Packers love defensive backs that can provide in multiple ways, and Wilson fits that bill. He might not become a CB1 in his career, but he can play as a second option, in the slot, or as a safety.
30. Steelers: Chidobe Awuzie - CB - Colorado
Big Ben might be calling for more offensive weapons, but the Steelers need someone to start as a slot cornerback next year, and Awuzie has prototypical cornerback size but also the quickness to play against opponents’ fastest receivers. Add in his ability to help in the pass rush (eight sacks, six hits and 17 hurries, per Pro Football Focus) and you have that slot corner.
31. Falcons: Takk McKinley - DE - UCLA
Atlanta’s defensive line is a mess, outside of Vic Beasley, who is poised for a regression year in 2017. The Falcons need another viable pass rusher and they land that in McKinley, who only fell because of injury concerns.
32. Saints (from Patriots): Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn
The Saints need to give Cam Jordan some help in the pass rush, and while Lawson wasn’t on the field much at Auburn because of injuries, when he did play he was one of the most impressive defensive players in the SEC — he had only one game in 2016 where he didn’t register at least three pressures (per ProFootball Focus).
33. Browns: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
34. 49ers: David Njoku, TE, Miami
35. Jaguars: Obi Melifonwu, SS, UConn
36. Bears: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
37. Rams: T.J. Watt, EDGE, Wisconsin
38. Chargers: Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State
39. Jets: Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC
40. Panthers: Justin Evans, FS, Texas A&M
41. Bengals: Dion Dawkins, OG, Temple
42. Saints: Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina
43. Eagles: Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
44. Bills: Desmond King, CB/S, Iowa
45. Cardinals: Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy
46. Colts: Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova
47. Ravens: Kevin King, CB, Washington
