Former Packers WR explains why Aaron Rodgers will be the NFL MVP in 2017

James Jones: Aaron Rodgers is about to have an MVP-caliber year

“I’m going to go out and say it right now: Aaron Rodgers is going to be the MVP of the league.

Number one, I say that because whenever he has a big-time tight end, his game just goes to another level. When we had Jermichael Finley in the lineup, our offense was that much more potent. So you add Martellus Bennett, you add Lance Kendricks, and then you add Jordy [Nelson, you add Randall [Cobb], you add Devante [Adams]… the sky is the limit for him.

I think he’s going to spread that ball around. But when he has a big body in the middle working that field, and I’m sure Mike [McCarthy] is chomping at the bit to motion him out and use him outside a little bit too. I think Aaron’s going to have a big year.”