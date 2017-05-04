Former Packers WR explains why Aaron Rodgers will be the NFL MVP in 2017

Aaron Rodgers salvaged the Green Bay Packers' season after disastrous 4-6 start to the year in 2016 and carried the team to the NFC Championship game, stunning the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round.
Rodgers threw a league-high 40 touchdowns in the regular season but finished fifth in MVP voting. According to former teammate James Jones, who visited Thursday's episode of Undisputed, a key addition to the Packers' offense should have Rodgers primed to contend for a third career MVP award.
James Jones: Aaron Rodgers is about to have an MVP-caliber year
“I’m going to go out and say it right now: Aaron Rodgers is going to be the MVP of the league.
Number one, I say that because whenever he has a big-time tight end, his game just goes to another level. When we had Jermichael Finley in the lineup, our offense was that much more potent. So you add Martellus Bennett, you add Lance Kendricks, and then you add Jordy [Nelson, you add Randall [Cobb], you add Devante [Adams]… the sky is the limit for him.
I think he’s going to spread that ball around. But when he has a big body in the middle working that field, and I’m sure Mike [McCarthy] is chomping at the bit to motion him out and use him outside a little bit too. I think Aaron’s going to have a big year.”
Rodgers' new offensive line is a big question mark
“You never underestimate Aaron Rodgers, because here’s the thing - the guy has only had one double-digit interception season. He’s always going to be a guy [with] a 5, 6, 7-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, that’s about his number for his career.
He’s special, he’s a special talent. I’m anxious to see how that offensive line [performs]. They lost two starters on the offensive line, and they got rid of Josh Sitton going into he season last year.
But it’s hard to bet against that guy… so, MVP? I think that’s not the one he really wants. He wants that other one that’s going to be handed out in Minnesota in early February.”
Matthew EmmonsMatthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Rodgers' off-field life should be less of a distraction this year
“I’ve made this point before. Aaron Rodgers, by his standards, had an off-year in 2015 - and then he wasn’t ‘Aaron Rodgers’ for the first ten games last year, when they fell to 4-6. He was struggling. My Cowboys went in there with a rookie quarterback and just beat him up and down the field.
The defense had a lot to do with it. 21st in points allowed, it wasn’t even an average defense, it was below average. Aaron has made some changes in his off-field life. It seems like he has un-complicated his off-field like, because it sounded like he was having a lot of issues with his family that had to be affecting him somewhat professionally.”
Kevin JairajKevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
James Jones: Rodgers had to build chemistry with his young receivers in 2016
“I think earlier on, he was playing with a lot of young guys. The only true veteran he had out there was Jordy, and Jordy was coming off of an ACL injury this past season. He was dealing with a lot of young guys, so I think early on, chemistry-wise - even me watching them on the field knowing all the plays, I knew that timing-wise it was off.
I think once the season started [moving] on, they started to get in a rhythm. Davante started to make a lot of plays, he started to get comfortable, and that’s when they started hitting their stride. It had a lot to do with chemistry in the beginning, to me.
But this year, everybody’s healthy. You add Martellus Bennett to the mix and I think that offense is going to be potent.”
Matthew EmmonsMatthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
James Jones: The perception that Rodgers is a difficult teammate is wrong
Skip Bayless: “[Greg Jennings] has made the case that Aaron can occasionally be difficult to play with and for, because he can be a little thin-skinned and a little quick to point the finger. Is that a fair assessment?”
James Jones: “Aaron is a perfectionist, so a lot of times when people see him on the field and they see him on TV pointing fingers and all that, a lot of the time it’s at [himself]. We’ve come to him on the sideline like ‘what’s happening,’ and he says ‘no, no, I was talking to myself, that’s on me. ‘
It doesn’t look like it, and that’s why on film - even when we had Donald Driver and those veteran guys - it’s like ‘hey what’s that?’ He’s mad at himself."