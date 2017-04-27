Ranking the 20 worst buzz words used to rate NFL Draft prospects
"He's a 'team-first' human tackler."
19
"Vocal leader"
18
“He has a high ceiling."
17
“Recruited as an athlete"
16
“Straight-line speed"
15
“Not your traditional [position]"
14
“He’s a real lunch-pail / blue collar guy."
13
“A guy who can come in and contribute immediately."
12
“He’s a downhill runner."
11
“A real student of the game."
10
“Had a bad Pro Day."
9
“Sleeper"
8
“A real heady player"
7
"Needs to get stronger."
6
“A leader in the locker room"
5
“Field general"
4
“Could see him falling to the Patriots in the second round"
3
“Explosive"
2
“He's dealt with some off-the-field issues"
1