Here are the six quarterbacks who were drafted before Tom Brady

Just a skinny kid out of Michigan

That's how most teams must have looked at Tom Brady entering the 2000 NFL Draft. Despite the fact that the Wolverines went 20-5 in two seasons with Brady under center, the quarterback didn't look like an impressive physical specimen at the Combine and wasn't high on anyone's draft board.

Six quarterbacks were drafted that year before Brady heard his name called in the sixth round, selected by the New England Patriots with the 199th pick. Almost two decades later, Brady is a five-time Super Bowl champion still going strong, while those six quarterbacks are long gone and most are largely forgotten.

Here are the six QBs who were drafted before Brady and the teams that have had to live with those choices.