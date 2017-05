The NFL Draft is a time for teams to rebuild not only for the upcoming season but for the long-term, too. Finding players who can have a positive impact for years to come is obviously the goal, but landing guys who can start in Week 1 is a huge bonus.

These 10 players were first- or second-round picks, and they’ll definitely have an immediate impact for their respective teams. You can bank on them being starters in the season opener, contributing right away.