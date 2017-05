The NFL Draft came and went in the blink of an eye as all 32 teams got better this past weekend. Some improved more than others, but it’s impossible to regress when you’re adding young playmakers for three days.

With the bulk of the offseason haul now behind us, we can begin to sort out which teams are good and which ones will remain toward the bottom of the league. There still will be some roster shuffling between now and September, but we’re beginning to see how teams stack up.

Here are our post-draft power rankings, from the worst squads to the very best.