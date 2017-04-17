5 prospects the New England Patriots should target in the NFL Draft

The Patriots have a clear need at running back with LeGarrette Blount aging and becoming a free agent. New England is unlike most teams with the way they use their running backs, though. That’s what makes McCaffrey such an ideal fit.

Bill Belichick would find the best way to utilize his skill set, whether it’s as a receiver or as an early-down back. McCaffrey can also return kicks and punts, which is something Belichick has always valued.

Of course, this only has a chance of happening if the Patriots trade Jimmy Garoppolo or Malcolm Butler to get back into the first round. And even then, McCaffrey might be out of their reach, depending on what pick they land.