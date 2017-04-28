Skip and Shannon grade the Bears’ ‘indefensibly idiotic’ pick of Mitchell Trubisky

The Bears gave the NFL Draft's first round a jolt of energy when they traded up from third overall to second overall and then drafted UNC quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on Thursday night.
On Friday's Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe graded the pick and debated what it means for Chicago.
"I'm going to be charitable, and I'm going to give the Bears a D-minus. And that's only because I lived in Chicago for a while and worked at the Chicago Tribune, and I covered the Bears, and have a whole lot of Bears fans friends still living in Chicago."
"I'm trying to go easy on them. Trust me, I heard from a lot of them last night. They are devastated over this indefensibly idiotic move, once again by the Chicago Bears.
"The nightmare continues. Hey Chicago: At least you got the Cubs."
AP
"I'm going to have to piggyback everything you just said. I'm giving it a D.
"The only reason I didn't give it an F is because they gave up third-round picks instead of first-round picks to move up that one spot.
"Skip, as you said, this makes no sense. You just gave Mike Glennon three years, $45 million. Eighteen million of that is guaranteed. So you know what you just did? You just gave up $18 million for a bridge.
"Mike Glennon is now a bridge to Trubisky. That's what he is. Because at some point in time either this year, [Trubisky] is going to be your starter. Or at least next year he's going to be the starter."
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
"They gave two third-round picks and a fourth-round pick to move up one spot, to take a quarterback who the 49ers clearly were not going to take, because they traded the pick. They needed a quarterback, the 49ers, so they're out on Mitchell Trubisky.
"Furthermore, I think the Bears feared that the Browns would reverse course after selecting Myles Garrett and trade up to take a QB at No. 2. But why would anyone suspect that the Bears would take a quarterback after they already signed a quarterback, Mike Glennon, who they gave three years and $45 million to?
"... Bears fans, I'm sorry: The nightmare continues.
Getty ImagesGetty Images
"And he has to be the starter.
"I mean, Carson Wentz got about $23 million, $24 million guaranteed. Trubisky will get 10 percent more than that. So we're talking about $27 million or $27.5 million guaranteed. If you're paying him that kind of money, he's starting sooner rather than later.
"This makes no sense to me. It appears to me that they didn't think this through. It looks like they thought they had their quarterback lined up for the next two years, but then the Browns didn't take Mitch Trubisky. Oh, does that mean he's there for us? They always overvalue that position."