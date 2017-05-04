Every NFL team’s biggest remaining hole after the draft

The NFL Draft is great for the fact that it affords every team the opportunity to address its biggest needs. Whether it’s finding a quarterback, drafting a dominant edge rusher or bolstering the secondary with a new cornerback, teams are bound to improve dramatically in the draft.

Because teams often get only seven or eight picks -- depending on trades and compensatory selections -- it’s impossible to address every problem, especially if you’re the Browns or Jets. All 32 teams come out of the draft with at least one hole on the roster that they’ll attempt to fill before the season starts, some bigger than others.