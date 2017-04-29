Winners and losers from Day 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft

The second night of the 2017 NFL Draft wasn’t nearly as eventful as the first, but plenty of starting-caliber players came off the board throughout the second and third rounds. There was an early run on defensive players, while falling running backs like Dalvin Cook and Joe Mixon were scooped up in the second round.

The 75 selections we had on Day 2 will have significant implications on the upcoming season, particularly for players already on rosters. Guys like Philip Rivers and Cam Newton have to be pleased with the directions their teams went, while Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson are likely scratching their heads.

Here are the winners and losers from the second night of action.