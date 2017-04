Last year, we saw a running back taken in the top five for the first time since 2012 when Ezekiel Elliott went fourth overall. However, just because he was a high pick doesn’t mean you have to take a running back in the first round to have success.

We saw Derrick Henry have an impact as a second-round pick, Devontae Booker started six games for the Broncos after going in the fourth round, and Jordan Howard was the league’s second-leading rusher as a fifth-rounder.

Obviously, the chances of hitting on a running back is much higher in the first round, but talent can be had in the later rounds. Howard was a dominant force behind Chicago’s shaky offensive line, and he was the 10th running back off the board.

Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey will be first-round picks, but teams waiting until the third, fourth or fifth rounds to take a back will still get great value.