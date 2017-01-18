Ranking the 11 key players who will decide the Steelers-Patriots AFC title game

The 11 most important players in the AFC Championship

The Steelers and Patriots will meet in Foxborough on Sunday with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. It’s set to be one of the best AFC Championship games in recent memory with plenty of history and star power on the field. From Tom Brady to Ben Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown, there will be no shortage of playmakers in both huddles.

Not all of them will have an impact on this game, but these 11 players certainly will. They’ll decide the outcome and will prove to be the most important guys on the field.

Charles LeClaire

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports