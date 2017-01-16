7 things that have changed since the Patriots beat the Steelers in Week 7

Steelers-Patriots: Round 2

A little more than 12 weeks ago, the Patriots went into Pittsburgh and dominated the Steelers, rolling to a 27-16 win. In that game, Rob Gronkowski had a significant impact, while Ben Roethlisberger did not.

Now, the script has been flipped ahead of Sunday’s AFC title game. Gronkowski is out due to injury for the Patriots, while Big Ben is back and healthy for the Steelers, ready to take on one of his biggest rivals, Tom Brady.

Those aren’t the only differences this game will present from Week 7’s game. There are several key things that have changed since then, and they’ll play a significant role in this game.

Jason Bridge

Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports