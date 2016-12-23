The Kansas City Chiefs are the luckiest team in the NFL
Last Sunday, for what seemed to be the first time all season, luck went against the Kansas City Chiefs.
You can blame Andy Reid's poor clock management or lax defense, and you'd be correct, but the Chiefs were also unlucky in their 19-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 15.
After all, when the game is decided by a 53-yard field goal as time expires, your fate is somewhat out of your hands.
The Chiefs were on the right side of fate for the first 14 weeks of the season — Kansas City, at 10-4 with a showdown coming against Denver on Sunday, is nearly a full two wins better than what their stats indicate.
The Chiefs have not only been lucky — they've been the luckiest team in the NFL this season.
And Kansas City, if it plans on being a contender in the AFC playoffs, needs to find that lucky again ahead of the postseason.
Sometimes it is absolutely better to be lucky than good, but consider some of the Chiefs' skin-of-their-teeth wins this year:Peter G. Aiken Getty Images
Week 9 vs Jacksonville
Kansas City was the beneficiary of four Jacksonville turnovers, including a fumble on the goal line in the fourth quarter, in a 19-14 win.
The Chiefs scored a touchdown in the first quarter and were unable to find the end zone in the contest.
Backup quarterback, backup running back, injured receivers, it doesn't matter — Kansas City was lucky to beat one of the worst teams in the NFL.Peter G. Aiken Getty Images
Week 10 at Carolina
The Chiefs didn't score a touchdown, but thanks to three field goals and a 46-yard Eric Berry pick-6, they were able to tie the Panthers with 4:25 left in the fourth quarter.
But when the offense sputtered again, Kansas City needed Marcus Peters to strip Kelvin Benjamin deep in Carolina territory to set up the game-winning field goal.
To celebrate the tremendous play, Peters punted the ball into the stands (or attempted to — it didn't make it).
Whether the strip was luck or skill is up for debate, but that Peters wasn't flagged for punting the ball into the stands — a 15-yard penalty — and was instead only hit with a 5-yard delay-of-game flag is certainly lucky — the difference in yardage was critical to the game-winning field goal as time expired.MCT TNS via Getty Images
Week 12 at Denver
Double-doink.
The Chiefs played well, but the Cairo Santos field goal that bounced off both uprights and in, winning the game as time expired in overtime, has to be considered the luckiest bounce of the 2016 season.
Week 13 at Atlanta
The Chiefs, about to give away a win, came back in the most imporbable of ways – with a pick-2.
It was a hell of a play by Berry, but that's not how anyone plans out winning a game.Getty Images Getty Images
There have been micro moments that have swung games outside of those contests — the Chiefs' 54 percent fumble recovery rate is also lucky, as there's generally no skill in falling on top of a bouncing ball — but those are four games the Chiefs could have easily lost, while only two of their defeats are up for much debate.
But the Chiefs "are what their record is," and 10-4 has them as a near-lock to make the postseason. Had luck not been on their side, where would the Chiefs be?Peter G. Aiken Getty Images