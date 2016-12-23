The Kansas City Chiefs are the luckiest team in the NFL

Last Sunday, for what seemed to be the first time all season, luck went against the Kansas City Chiefs.

You can blame Andy Reid's poor clock management or lax defense, and you'd be correct, but the Chiefs were also unlucky in their 19-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 15.

After all, when the game is decided by a 53-yard field goal as time expires, your fate is somewhat out of your hands.

The Chiefs were on the right side of fate for the first 14 weeks of the season — Kansas City, at 10-4 with a showdown coming against Denver on Sunday, is nearly a full two wins better than what their stats indicate.

The Chiefs have not only been lucky — they've been the luckiest team in the NFL this season.

And Kansas City, if it plans on being a contender in the AFC playoffs, needs to find that lucky again ahead of the postseason.

Sometimes it is absolutely better to be lucky than good, but consider some of the Chiefs' skin-of-their-teeth wins this year:

Peter G. Aiken

Getty Images