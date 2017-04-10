The Texans’ seven best options at QB now that Tony Romo is retired

The Houston Texans were a complete mess at quarterback in 2016. As hard as it is to believe, they’re even worse off now than they were last season.

Brock Osweiler wasn’t good, but at least he had potential. Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden would be backups on just about every other team, but in Houston, they’ll likely compete for the starting job in 2017.

Tony Romo figured to be the Texans’ fallback plan -- they were likely waiting for him get released by Dallas -- but he’s moved on to the next venture in his career. As a result, the Texans are left with very little at the most important position in sports.

Here are their seven best outside options at quarterback for next season.