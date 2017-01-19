Ranking the 11 key players who will decide the Packers-Falcons NFC Championship game

The 11 most important players in Sunday's game

The Packers will head south to Atlanta on Sunday to take on the Falcons in the NFC Championship game. A trip to the Super Bowl is obviously on the line in this rematch from earlier in the season, and it’s sure to be a high-scoring affair between these two offensive juggernauts.

Most of the attention will go to that side of the ball when Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan are leading their teams down the field, but they’re not the only important players in this game. These 11 names are worth watching as they’re certain to have a big impact on the outcome.

AP