The 6 most crucial plays of the Atlanta Falcons’ season

One year after a torrid 5-0 season start that unraveled in a string of defeats and an 8-8 finish, the Atlanta Falcons turned into an offensive juggernaut averaging a league-best 33.8 points per game in the regular season.

On offense they’re dynamic and balanced, the line is much better than last year and they just ripped through a hot Green Bay team that couldn't muster a pass rush or slow them down. Will that offense travel well to Houston? And can the young defense match wits with Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels & Co. and generate enough stops in the Super Bowl? Those answers will come, but for now let's look at how the Falcons got here.