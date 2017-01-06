Every NFL team’s postseason record, ranked from 32 to 1
It's playoff time
It's playoff time in the NFL, so we thought it would be nice to take a look back at every team's postseason record since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.
There are plenty of familiar names near the top of the list, but since we ranked teams by their postseason winning percentage, you might be surprised to see who landed in the No. 1 spot.Sporting News via Getty Images Albert Dickson
Detroit Lions: .083 (1-11)
The Lions made six playoff appearances from 1991-99, but they've won only once in the postseason, getting a victory over the Cowboys in 1991.
Kansas City Chiefs: .222 (4-14)
The Chiefs made it to the AFC Championship in 1993 with Joe Montana at quarterback, but have yet to reach the Super Bowl in the modern era.
Cincinnati Bengals: .263 (5-14)
The Bengals last made it to the Super Bowl in 1988, when Boomer Esiason was under center.Getty Images Sylvia Allen
Cleveland Browns: .267 (4-11)
Bill Belichick guided the Browns to one playoff appearance in five seasons as head coach, before the team parted ways with him after the 1995 season. Something tells us Cleveland should have been a bit more patient.Focus on Sport Getty Images
Atlanta Falcons: .368 (7-12)
Atlanta's last trip to the Super Bowl was in 1998, when Jamal Anderson was leading the team's rushing attack.Getty Images
Minnesota Vikings: .395 (17-26)
Only four teams have played in more postseason games than the Vikings, but they all rank in the top six on this list.Getty Images Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Im
Houston Texans: .400 (2-3)
The Texans made it to the second round twice with Arian Foster carrying the load at running back.Getty Images Bob Levey
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: .400 (6-9)
Jon Gruden coached the Bucs to a Super Bowl title in 2002.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
St. Louis/Arizona Cardinals: .429 (6-8)
Kurt Warner led the Cardinals to their only Super Bowl appearance in 2008.
Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans: .429 (12-16)
Warren Moon led the Oilers to seven consecutive postseason appearances from 1987-1993, but never got past the divisional round of the playoffs.Getty Images George Gojkovich
Philadelphia Eagles: .429 (15-20)
Donovan McNabb led the Eagles to eight playoff appearances in 10 seasons, including a Super Bowl in 2004.Getty Images Al Messerschmidt
San Diego Chargers: .435 (10-13)
The Chargers last reached the Super Bowl in 1994, when Junior Seau was anchoring the defense.Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images
Chicago Bears: .435 (10-13)
The Bears made a Super Bowl appearance in 2006, but we prefer the 1985 squad that won it all with Jim McMahon under center.Getty Images Michael J. Minardi
New Orleans Saints: .438 (7-9)
Drew Brees led the franchise to its only Super Bowl appearance, winning it all in 2009.Getty Images Grant Halverson
Jacksonville Jaguars: .455 (5-6)
The Jaguars had their best run with Mark Brunell at quarterback, as he led the franchise to the playoffs in four of its first five years in existence.Getty Images Rick Stewart
New York Jets: .455 (10-12)
The Jets haven't reached the Super Bowl in the modern era, but they made it to two consecutive AFC championship games with Mark Sanchez as the starting QB.Debby Wong USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams: .471 (16-18)
Marshall Faulk was a key member of "The Greatest Show on Turf" edition of the Rams, who won a Super Bowl in 1999 and made another appearance in 2001.Focus on Sport Getty Images
Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts: .474 (18-20)
Peyton Manning led the Colts to their most dominant run in franchise history with 11 playoff appearances in his 13 years under center.AP Darron Cummings
Buffalo Bills: .480 (12-13)
Jim Kelly led the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances from 1990-93, and Buffalo famously found a way to lose all four shots at a title.
Miami Dolphins: .500 (20-20)
Dan Marino led the Dolphins to their last Super Bowl appearance in 1984. The team won titles in the 1972 and '73 seasons.
Seattle Seahawks: .517 (15-14)
The Russell Wilson-led Seahawks are the best in the history of the franchise, with two Super Bowl appearances and one championship over the past three seasons.Brad Penner USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers: .526 (20-18)
Green Bay has a Super Bowl victory with Aaron Rodgers at the helm, but Brett Favre gets the representative photo for guiding the team to consecutive appearances in the championship game and putting the Packers of the modern era back on the map.Getty Images Rogers Photo Archive
Denver Broncos: .548 (23-19)
The Broncos went winless in their first four trips to the Super Bowl, but now have three championships to their name since 1997 — two of which came with John Elway under center, while the other one came with him running the front office.
Carolina Panthers: .563 (9-7)
The Panthers have played the fewest postseason games of any team in the top 10, but thanks in part to Jake Delhomme, they've made the most of their opportunities.
Washington Redskins: .571 (20-15)
The Redskins have three Super Bowl wins in franchise history, but we like the 1982 squad that was led by the rushing attack of John Riggins.Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery Getty Images
Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders: .595 (22-15)
The Raiders' glory days are well in their past, as evidenced by the fact that their last Super Bowl victory came 34 years ago with Jim Plunkett under center.Getty Images Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery
Dallas Cowboys: .600 (33-22)
Dallas has played in the second-most postseason games of any team on the list, and the franchise won the first of its five Super Bowls in 1971 with Roger Staubach as the starting QB.Getty Images Focus On Sport
Pittsburgh Steelers: .607 (34-22)
No team has played in more postseason games than the Steelers, who won three of their six Super Bowls in a five-year span with Terry Bradshaw under center.Diamond Images/Getty Images Diamond Images
New England Patriots: .609 (28-18)
The Patriots have appeared in six Super Bowls during the dominant Brady-Belichick era, winning three in their first four seasons together before winning another one 10 years later — and they're the odds-on favorites to win it again this season.Getty Images Tom Pennington
San Francisco 49ers: .612 (30-19)
The glory days in San Francisco featured two Hall of Fame quartebacks in Joe Montana and Steve Young, who both had the pleasure of throwing to one of the greatest wide receivers of all time in Jerry Rice.Getty Images Jed Jacobsohn
New York Giants: .645 (20-11)
Bill Parcells and Lawrence Taylor won the first of the franchise's four championships in 1986.
Baltimore Ravens: .652 (15-8)
We're actually a little surprised that the rankings weren't skewed even more by using winning percentage, but for the most part, the league's storied teams are the ones that rose to the top.
The Ravens certainly aren't in that category, and have played in half as many postseason games or fewer than teams like the Steelers, Cowboys, Niners and Patriots. But having Ray Lewis anchor the defense for 17 seasons helped Baltimore to 10 playoff appearances and two Super Bowl victories in its 21-year existence.USA TODAY Sports Jack Gruber