Cris Carter and Ray Lewis on if Tom Brady is still motivated by Deflategate

Ray Lewis: 'True competitors' never forget when someone wrongs them

“It’s funny, because any true competitor never lets nothing go. Like, it’s never let go. I don’t care what nobody does to you.

I’m telling you, I’ll never forget … in the ninth grade this coach set me up in this drill and had this guy just blast me. Knowing I wasn’t ready for it. He knew I wasn’t ready. Skinny kid, 150-something pounds, and he knew I wasn’t ready. But his thing about me was, he had beef with my uncles. So he brought his beef all the way down from my uncles, and he transferred it to me. I never forgot it. I got up off the ground and I told him, ‘You’ll remember me.’ And I quit his freakin’ football team, and I moved back to my hometown.

The bottom line is, when you think about Tom Brady … of course he’s going to give us a politically correct word, right? Why wouldn’t you?

But the moment he was suspended, sitting home for those four games, he’s sitting there saying, ‘Wait until I get back.’ If we win three out of these four, two out of these four, and I get back on this field? I guarantee you we’re going to the Super Bowl.

Sometimes, when you’re able to do things, and you don’t have to speak about it, that’s where the gold is. Right? Because now, Roger Goodell had to watch him the entire year. He’s had to sit back and say — and now we’re talking about the same person that’s in the MVP races.

…. The driving motivation is when people tell you’ve done something wrong and you believe they’re 100 percent wrong.”

Isaiah J. Downing

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports