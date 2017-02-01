Cris Carter and Ray Lewis on if Tom Brady is still motivated by Deflategate
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has said in the buildup to Sunday's Super Bowl LI that he has moved on from Deflategate and has no animosity toward NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Still, many fans and analysts believe that Brady is simply dodging the issue in the media, and that he still wants to show up the league after sitting out the first four games of the 2016 season.
On Wednesday's episode of Speak For Yourself, Hall of Famer Cris Carter and future Hall of Famer Ray Lewis revealed what motivated them in their playing careers, and discussed if Brady is likely still thinking about Deflategate.
Ray Lewis: 'True competitors' never forget when someone wrongs them
“It’s funny, because any true competitor never lets nothing go. Like, it’s never let go. I don’t care what nobody does to you.
I’m telling you, I’ll never forget … in the ninth grade this coach set me up in this drill and had this guy just blast me. Knowing I wasn’t ready for it. He knew I wasn’t ready. Skinny kid, 150-something pounds, and he knew I wasn’t ready. But his thing about me was, he had beef with my uncles. So he brought his beef all the way down from my uncles, and he transferred it to me. I never forgot it. I got up off the ground and I told him, ‘You’ll remember me.’ And I quit his freakin’ football team, and I moved back to my hometown.
The bottom line is, when you think about Tom Brady … of course he’s going to give us a politically correct word, right? Why wouldn’t you?
But the moment he was suspended, sitting home for those four games, he’s sitting there saying, ‘Wait until I get back.’ If we win three out of these four, two out of these four, and I get back on this field? I guarantee you we’re going to the Super Bowl.
Sometimes, when you’re able to do things, and you don’t have to speak about it, that’s where the gold is. Right? Because now, Roger Goodell had to watch him the entire year. He’s had to sit back and say — and now we’re talking about the same person that’s in the MVP races.
…. The driving motivation is when people tell you’ve done something wrong and you believe they’re 100 percent wrong.”Isaiah J. Downing Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Cris Carter: One moment in 1990 motivated me for my entire career
"A lot of my motivation throughout my life came from Buddy Ryan. When Buddy Ryan sat me down, Labor Day 1990, and he told me his wife had a dream. And the dream, she said, ‘Cris Carter’s going to be very successful, don’t cut him, give him a chance.’ And Buddy Ryan looked me in the eye, told me the dream of his wife, and he told me he couldn’t trust me.
So my motivation and drive in everything I do is, I’m going to be dependable, I’m going to be trustworthy, I’m going to be early … and also my motivation was Buddy Ryan won’t be right. And his wife will.
So, for me, any situation I ever got into, being on the field or in my post-career in broadcasting … everything I do is to make sure they’re not right. So that’s why I’m so dependable today, is because Buddy Ryan told me I wasn’t dependable. So every day I put that log on the fire and it gets me going."Isaiah J. Downing Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports