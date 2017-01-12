Ranking all 32 NFL front offices, from worst to first

Maybe it doesn't matter who Bill Belichick brings in. Maybe it does. And it does. Name a player let go by the Patriots (either through free agency, trade or release) who went on to prove Belichick wrong. When he gets rid of you, you're done. When he brings you in, your career is about to hits its peak. Sure, it's all so unnecessarily tarnished by the various, Nixonian shenanigans, but, hey, Nixon won the biggest blowout in presidential election history and that was after Watergate started.

