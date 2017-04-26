Skip Bayless explains why Adrian Peterson can be a ‘terror’ in New Orleans

Peterson doesn't bring versatility to the Saints

“Adrian is a volume carry guy, and we’ve seen guys like this. The more touches you give them, the better they are. Skip, he’s not a Gillislee, he’s not a James White. A guy that’s going to give you 45, 50 yards rushing, give you another 35, 50 yards receiving.

"... He gets better [the more you give him the ball.] The benchmark is 20. Anything you start to give him after that, you start seeing an advantageous effect because he starts to wear down the defense. And then on his 23rd carry, he’s apt to go 50. On his 28th carry, he’s apt to go 80 - because we’ve seen him do it.

"I just don’t think he gets the volume of touches that he needs. He's basically a two-down back. Now if it’s 3rd-and-1, obviously you can put him in there, but he’s not a guy that has the versatility that he can play every down. That’s not what he is.”