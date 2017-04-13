RB Adrian Peterson

Peterson is the biggest name left on the market after the Minnesota Vikings finally parted ways with their longtime star. And with Marshawn Lynch reportedly headed to the Raiders, the Pats may be the best landing spot left for the future Hall of Famer. They met with him this month, but he'll almost certainly have to lower his asking price if he wants to join the defending champs. Then again, flirting with AP may just be a way to coax Blount into signing.

Peterson is just one season removed from rushing for 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns. And the Pats ran the ball 482 times last year, third-most in the NFL. Seventy-seven percent of those attempts came from under center, so it wouldn't be hard to plug in Peterson instead of Blount.