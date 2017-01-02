2017 NFL Draft order: the first 20 picks
The Browns are on the clock
Now that the playoff field is set, it's time for the 20 teams that missed the postseason to begin thinking about next year.
Here's a look at the order for the 2017 NFL Draft, which will take place in Philadelphia from April 27-29. The order of the final 12 teams will be set once the playoffs are finished.
Cleveland Browns, 1-15
San Francisco 49ers, 2-14
Chicago Bears, 3-13
Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-13
Tennessee Titans, 9-7 (from Rams)
New York Jets, 5-11
San Diego Chargers, 5-11
Carolina Panthers, 6-10
Cincinnati Bengals, 6-9-1
Buffalo Bills, 7-9
New Orleans Saints, 7-9
Cleveland Browns, 1-15 (from Eagles)
Arizona Cardinals, 7-8-1
Philadelphia Eagles, 8-8 (from Vikings)
Coin flip will determine 14th, 15th picks.
Indianapolis Colts, 8-8
Coin flip will determine 14th, 15th picks.
Baltimore Ravens, 8-8
Washington Redskins, 8-7-1
Tennessee Titans, 9-7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 9-7
Denver Broncos, 9-7