2017 NFL Draft Grades: Breaking down every Day Two pick

So what values did your team find on the most important day of the draft?
33. Green Bay Packers: Kevin King, DB, Washington
Grade: B
The Packers needed help in their secondary, and they get that in King, one of my favorite prospects in this draft. Curious if the Packers will move him around — I don't see him at safety or in the slot.
They moved up, but they got a left tackle with the talent to be a franchise cornerstone. For an offensive line this bad, the Jags couldn't have done any better.
35. Seattle Seahawks (via trade with Jacksonville Jaguars): Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
Grade: A-
Absolutely love the fit and the value of the pick — McDowell could have been a mid-first round pick. The Seahawks trading down from a spot to take Robinson is a bit of a head scratcher, but you have to imagine they weren't high on Cam. Or Lamp.
36. Arizona Cardinals (via trade with Chicago Bears): Budda Baker, S, Washington
Grade: B+
Don't love the trade for the Cardinals, but I do love the value of Baker, who is an excellent safety. He also immediately fills a massive need for Arizona, who lost both of their high safeties this offseason. If this can keep the Honey Badger near the line of scrimmage full-time, it becomes an A.
37. Buffalo Bills (via trade with Los Angeles Rams): Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina
Grade: A
The Bills needed pass catchers. Jones had a borderline first-round grade and could be exceptional if Buffalo puts him in the slot.
38. Los Angeles Chargers: Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky
Grade: A+
The Chargers needed an interior offensive lineman. Lamp was the best in the draft and can play either tackle or center down the line. Incredible value.
39. New York Jets: Marcus Maye, SS, Florida
Grade: C-
Maye at 39 is a bit of a stretch — though it's hardly egregious. The Jets taking safeties in the first and second rounds — even with a two-safety defensive system — however, is bizarre.
40. Carolina Panthers: Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State
Grade: D
I like that the Panthers are looking to get weird on offense this year — with Samuel and Christian McCaffrey the offense is going to look a lot different. But Carolina reached like crazy here, and there were so many other needs to hit.
41. Minnesota Vikings (via trade with Cincinnati Bengals): Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
Grade: B+
A first-round talent that fell to the second round for a reason. Minnesota needs a running back, but the fit is not as perfect as many think. Who bends to whom?
42. New Orleans Saints: Marcus Williams, DB, Utah
Grade: B
Williams is a good all-around safety who should make an impact immediately, but the Saints don't necessarily need another safety (though it's not as strange as pick No. 32). No. 42 should have been used on a pass rusher.
43. Philadelphia Eagles: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
Grade: B-
Jones has first-round talent, but he's injured and unlikely to play until October. The Eagles need a cornerback that can hit the field and make an impact right away. There were other options available here; the Eagles opted for the long con.
44. Los Angeles Rams (via trade with Buffalo Bills): Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama
Grade: A-
Everett is a perfect fit for what new Rams coach Sean McVay wants to do on offense. Everett's current-player comp is Jordan Reed, who was unlocked in McVay's offenses in Washington. But Everett isn't enough of a blocker — is Tyler Higbee ready for that role in 12 personnel? (I don't see it.)
45. Chicago Bears (via trade with Arizona Cardinals): Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland
Grade: C-
Ryan Pace is a bold, bold man. Shaheen is the third-best athlete in stacked tight end class, but ... he played Division II football. This is another boom-or-bust pick by Chicago, but this one I cannot justify.
46. Indianapolis Colts: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
Grade: A
Wilson could have easily been selected at No. 14 — he's a possible CB1 who has a high floor and ceiling as a CB2 or free safety.
47. Baltimore Ravens: Tyus Bowser, OLB, Houston
Grade: A
A perfect scheme fit for Baltimore, and while he's a bit of a project, this could pay off massive dividends.
48. Cincinnati Bengals (via trade with Minnesota Vikings): Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
Grade: A+
As a player, this is absurd value — Mixon is a top 10 player — at a position of need for Cincinnati. As a PR move, well, I'm not grading the PR fallout that should follow his transgression in his new market. Ultimately, whether you would have drafted him or not is ultimately irrelevant.
49. Washington Redskins: Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama
Grade: B
I don't know what position Anderson will play. I like him as a true three-down linebacker, and Washington's system can fit that. If he's only an edge rusher, this pick is problematic. Because I'm so high on Anderson as a linebacker, this grade is a B.
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Justin Evans, FS, Texas A&M
Grade: A
Evans is the free safety Tampa Bay needed — a perfect fit for the Cover-2 scheme and flexible enough to play in Cover 1. One of my sleepers in this draft.
51. Denver Broncos: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State
Grade: C
I like Walker a rotational defensive end. The Broncos, who need a 3-technique, are probably going to try to fatten him up and play him in the middle of the line. Is it a bad idea? No. Is it a bold one? Absolutely. Particularly at 51.
The second-best quarterback prospect in this class — a project, but one worth the work — at No. 52 is larceny. Cleveland should have its quarterback.
53. Detroit Lions: Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
Grade: A
Tabor is inconsistent and has plenty of off-the-field concerns. But he also has the talent to be the top corner in this draft. It's a risk, but I love it.
54. Miami Dolphins: Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
Grade: B-
The Dolphins needed a linebacker ... but a space linebacker. I think that McMillan is a middle linebacker and question if he was a better option than Zach Cunningham, who was also available.
55. New York Giants: Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Alabama
Grade: A
Tomlinson isn't a fast-twitch athlete or a game-breaking lineman, but he manhandles his blockers and will be an immediate impact player in the run game. He steps right in for Johnathan Hankins and I bet him to succeed.
The Raiders need a safety that can come into the box and thump as well as get back and help Karl Joseph in Cover 2 scenarios. Melifonwu couldn't possibly be a better match, and the Raiders couldn't have possibly done better with value.
Smith Schuster's style will be an immediate hit in Pittsburgh. And while the Steelers wanted to add offensive weapons, there's now a log-jam in the slot.
63. Buffalo Bills (via trade with Atlanta Falcons): Dion Dawkins, OG, Temple
Grade: A-
Bills are drafting in solid, pragmatic ways.
64. Carolina Panthers: Taylor Moton, OT, Western Michigan
Grade: A-
I wouldn't be shocked if Moton starts at right tackle by the middle of the season.
THIRD ROUND: 65. Cleveland Browns: Larry Ogunjobi, DT, Charlotte
Grade: B
Would have preferred to see him in a 3-4 defense — not sure if he's better suited for a one-gap system. But he will be able to contribute immediately at nose guard and help stop the run.
66. San Francisco 49ers: Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado
Grade: A
A Cover-3 corner — big, physical, wants to get after receivers — goes to a Cover 3 team.
67. New Orleans Saints (via trade with San Francisco 49ers): Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
Grade: C
Kamara in the Saints offense is a great thought. But trading up to get a third running back (seriously, when will he play? Are they going to cut Mark Ingram?) isn't a good done.
68. Jacksonville Jaguars, Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois
Grade: B
Solid, not spectacular.
69. Los Angeles Rams: Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington
Grade: C-
Kupp might be a prolific receiver at the FCS level, but he's not a gifted enough athlete to justify this high selection, even as a slot receiver. The only upside is that he's an Air Raid WR, so that might help Jared Goff.
70. Minnesota Vikings (via trade with New York Jets): Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State
Grade: C
I like Nick Easton and Joe Berger as the Vikings’ centers, and while Elfein is capable of playing guard it seems strange that they would draft him for a different position. Roster moves imminent?
71. Los Angeles Chargers: Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana
Grade: B+
Feeney isn't going to wow you, but he will give a strong shift. The Chargers are keen to revamp their offensive line and solid players like Feeney will help with that.
72. Tennessee Titans (via trade with New England Patriots): Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky
Grade: A
Taylor is going to be a demon in the slot, and he has the tenacity and skills to move all over the field and make an impact in that Tennessee offense.
73. Cincinnati Bengals: Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State
Grade: A+
Huge need, great value in getting Willis in the third round.
74. Baltimore Ravens: Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan
Grade: B
Might have been a bit of a reach, but man is this guy a quintessential Ravens pick.
75. Atlanta Falcons (via trade with Buffalo Bills): Duke Riley, LB, LSU
Grade: B-
Not a huge need for Atlanta, but Riley is a worthwhile pick at 75.
76. New Orleans Saints: Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida
Grade: A-
Anzalone would be the second-best linebacker in the class, if not for his terrible injury history. It's a slight reach, but could be the steal of the draft.
77. Carolina Panthers (via trade with Arizona Cardinals): Daeshon Hall, DE, Texas A&M
Grade: B+
Bit of a reach, but Hall can ball and has one of the highest ceilings of any DE in this class. Perfect scheme fit.
78. Baltimore Ravens: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama
Grade: A
A laughably great scheme fit. Williams, as a third-round pick, can come in as a situational pass rusher off the edge. He doesn't do anything more, so this is tremendous for both parties. And if the off-the-field issues crop up, there's little risk in missing on a third-round pick.
79. New York Jets (via trade with Minnesota Vikings): ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama
Grade: A
A rock-solid pick. High floor, will contribute immediately.
80. Indianapolis Colts: Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio
Grade: A-
A project, but one that could bear incredible fruit for a team that is patient.
81. Washington Redskins: Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA
Grade: B+
I'm not as high on Moreau as others, despite knowing him since he was 15. But he fits a big need for Washington, and some camps think he has first-round talent.
82. Denver Broncos: Carlos Henderson, WR, Louisiana Tech
Grade: B
Henderson is a fun player who fits the Broncos' offense, but you have to wonder about larger needs being addressed here.
83. New England Patriots (via trade with Tennessee Titans): Derek Rivers, OLB, Youngstown State
Grade: A+
One of the best athletes in the draft, in a position of need, in a perfect scheme, but with time to develop. Bill did it again.
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State
Grade: C
Godwin is a good player, but did the Bucs need to pick a high-risk, high-reward wide receiver here? They're looking good at WR and have other needs.
85. New England Patriots (via trade with Detroit Lions): Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy
Grade: A+
Another project player with massive potential. Garcia can sit on the bench, learn, and probably slide in when Belichick decides that one of this o-linemen is washed up and overpriced. I know it's annoying to rave over Belichick's picks like he's the Greek God of Drafting — and trust me, I'd pan him if he reached for a player or misjudged (in my opinion ...) — but he nailed these two picks. Sorry.
86. Kansas City Chiefs: Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo
Grade: A-
A great running back for Kansas City's offense — fills a huge need.
87. New York Giants: Davis Webb, QB, California
Grade: D
Not a reach, and it was a need — but Webb can't contribute in his first year. There were other QBs who can, and others that have higher ceilings if they're going to learn. So why Webb? I don't know, because I don't see an Air Raid QB fitting in a Ben McAdoo's offense, either.
88. Oakland Raiders: Eddie Vanderdoes, DT, UCLA
Grade: A
A massive talent who hasn't stayed healthy. But he could be the DT the Raiders so desperately need.
89. Houston Texans: D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
Grade: A-
Were there other needs the Texans might have been better off addressing? Yep. But Foreman is going to be their top running back by the end of the season, so who needs needs?
90. Seattle Seahawks: Shaquill Griffin, CB, Central Florida
Grade: A-
In any other draft, Griffin doesn't fall out of the top 50. In this one, he's at 90. That's how good this DB class is. He plays with the aggression that Seattle loves from their corners and has the high intelligence they require as well.
91. Los Angeles Rams (via a trade with the Buffalo Bills): John Johnson, S, Boston College
Grade: B
Rams' DC Wade Phillips doesn't care about scheme fit. Johnson is a free safety who might have been better as a Cover 1/3 centerfielder — fascinated to see how Phillips uses him.
92. Dallas Cowboys: Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan
Grade: INC
Lewis is a fine value pick here, but he's facing a domestic violence charge.
93. Green Bay Packers: Montravius Adams, DT, Auburn
Grade: A
Adams is a 3 or 1-technique defensive tackle that couldn't be a better fit for what the Packers' defense wants from their interior defensive linemen.
Tankersley could have been a first-round pick. He's really really good, and the Dolphins did stellar work to land him here.
Robert DuyosRobert Duyos-USA TODAY Sports
98. Arizona Cardinals (via trade with Carolina Panthers): Chad Williams, WR, Grambling
Grade: D
He could develop into a slot receiver speed demon, but Williams will need to learn to run NCAA-level routes first. Athletic talent and need is there, but this is a head-scratching reach. He could have easily gone undrafted.
99. Philadelphia Eagles: Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia
Grade: A
The Eagles land a top 50 prospect at No. 99 and get the cornerback they needed from the first two days.
100. Tennessee Titans: Jonnu Smith, TE, Florida International
Grade: B-
Big fan of Smith's game, and how it will fit in Tennessee. But I don't know if he was worthy of this early selection.
101. Denver Broncos: Brendan Langley, CB, Lamar
Grade: B
The Georgia transfer fits the characteristics of what the Broncos like in a cornerback. Not sure if the need was there, but you can never have too many defensive backs.
102. Seattle Seahawks: Nazair Jones, DT, North Carolina
Grade: B-
Can easily see Jones working out perfectly on that Seattle defensive line. But there were better, more ready-made prospects available here, and Jones was going to be available on Day 3.
103. New Orleans Saints: Trey Hendrickson, DE, Florida Atlantic
Grade: B
Hendrickson was wildly successful at FAU and should be a solid weak-side DE in New Orleans. Might have been a reach at 103 though.
104. San Francisco 49ers (via trade with Kansas City Chiefs): C.J. Beathard, QB, Iowa
Grade: F
Beathard wasn't a draftable prospect. I get that he's a developmental prospect, but trading up to the third round to land a guy that was more likely to not get drafted than to be selected cannot get any other grade. (This, from a guy who thought that Beathard was a good value to win the Heisman last year ...)
105. Pittsburgh Steelers: James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh
Grade: B-
He fits the mold of what the Steelers want to complement Le'Veon Bell, but Conner could have been had mid-day Saturday.
106. Seattle Seahawks: Amara Darboh, WR, Michigan
Grade: A
Darboh makes plays — it doesn't matter if he isn't the most athletic guy in the world. He could be the next Doug Baldwin.
107. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via trade with New York Jets): Kendell Beckwith, LB, LSU
Grade: A
Beckwith is a rock-solid linebacker. The Bucs could use one of those.