18 former NFL players explain how draft day was different in their eras

Shaun Alexander, 2000 — Round 1, Pick 19 (Seattle Seahawks)

“I’m from Florence, Kentucky, and the Cincinnati airport is in Florence, and we went to Montgomery Inn Boathouse, rented out a boat and basically had the hugest draft party. We had barbecue, and it was just fun, my friends from Kentucky and Cincinnati were there. And it was kind of crazy because the Bengals had the fourth pick and they were talking about trading Corey Dillon away and bringing me in, or that was the rumor. That was so exciting because we thought we were going to go up to the top of the street to keep the party going, but they wound up picking Peter Warrick. Then the Ravens said it was either going to be me or Jamal Lewis (at No. 5), that they were 50-50 in the meeting room, but they picked (Lewis).

“I also had a desire to go to the New York Giants. My cousin Ben was a big Giants fan, and it was kind of rubbing off on me from sixth or seventh grade. So Arizona had the seventh pick, and my agent was sitting next to me saying it could be Arizona, and then they picked Thomas Jones. So I thought, ‘OK y’all, we’re going to New York.’ And I remember it clear as day, the 10th pick went and then they said, ‘Oh and hey, the 11th pick is already ready.’ I looked over at my agent, and I said, ‘Hey, is it normal for them to pick you without calling?’ and he said, ‘That doesn’t usually happen.’ And then they said, ‘Running back, Wisconsin, Ron Dayne,’ and everyone is like, ‘What? No! Booo!’ I so wanted to be a Giant.

“But then I had a great, spiritual moment, when my cousin came to me and said, ‘You’re supposed to go where you’re supposed to go, and God’s got it.’ So 19th pick comes and Mike Holmgren had called at 17 saying, ‘I can’t believe you’re still here. Are you ready?’ And I said, ‘Man, I’m going to tear this place up.’”