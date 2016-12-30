The 10 best things about Sunday’s Week 17 NFL games

Best chance for an upset

Redskins at Giants (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Eli Manning and the Giants already have secured a spot in the postseason, but are going into this game with the intention of playing their starters — at least for a portion of the contest.

Washington needs a win to secure a playoff spot, but New York doesn't appear ready to roll over just yet, and probably would take great joy in prematurely ending a division rival's sason.