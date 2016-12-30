The 10 best things about Sunday’s Week 17 NFL games
Check out our Sunday bests
Here are the 10 best things to look for in the NFL's final week of the regular season, including a showdown in Detroit for the NFC North division title between the Packers and the Lions.Brace Hemmelgarn, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Best chance for an upset
Redskins at Giants (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Eli Manning and the Giants already have secured a spot in the postseason, but are going into this game with the intention of playing their starters — at least for a portion of the contest.
Washington needs a win to secure a playoff spot, but New York doesn't appear ready to roll over just yet, and probably would take great joy in prematurely ending a division rival's sason.
Best chance for a coach to be fired after the game
The Chargers made a bad season worse last week by becoming the only team to lose to the 1-15 Browns, and with the team primed for a potential move to L.A. next year, relieving Mike McCoy of his coaching duties after San Diego hosts Kansas City would give the franchise a chance at a fresh start in 2017.
Best bad game
Panthers at Buccaneers: Jameis Winston and Tampa Bay technically still have a shot at the playoffs, although the Bucs need a combination of a win over the Panthers and a bunch of other nonsense to happen in order to actually get in.
Carolina won two straight before last week's blowout at the hands of the Falcons, and the Panthers could play spoiler against a division rival in their final game of the season.
Best chance for a blowout
Cardinals at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Carson Palmer and Arizona are coming off an impressive win over the Seahawks, and should look to finish strong despite the disappointing overall results.
Larry Fitzgerald needs five receptions in Week 17 to finish the year as the league leader in that category (assuming Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown sits as expected), and RB David Johnson should continue to build on his record-breaking season.
The Rams have nothing to play for and should have a difficult time keeping this one close.
Best chance for the most painful playoff elimination possible
If Kirk Cousins and the Redskins beat the Giants, they're in — unless Sunday night's game between the Packers and Lions ends in a tie, in which case they're out.
Best chance for a shootout
Saints at Falcons (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Matt Ryan and Atlanta lock up the No. 2 seed with a win and have averaged more than 38 points per game over its past three. Drew Brees and the Saints, meanwhile, have averaged more than 39 points over their past two.
The oddsmakers have set the total at 56.5 for a reason.
Best bet against the spread
New England -10 at Miami: In Week 17 of last season, the Patriots also had a road game in Miami — one that they lost, which sent them on the road for the AFC Championship in Denver.
We saw how that turned out (with New England suffering a 20-18 loss), and something tells us that the Patriots won't leave anything to chance this time around as they look to lock up home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.
(We're 10-6 with these picks on the season.)
Best chance for a low-scoring contest
Texans at Titans: In the battle between Tom Savage of the Texans and Matt Cassell of the Titans, we don't exactly see the scoreboard lighting up on Sunday in Tennessee.Getty Images Getty Images
Best early game
Cowboys at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Dallas is expected to play its starters, including Dak Prescott, at least for a half. The intriguing part comes after that, when Tony Romo is expected to see his first action of the season.AP
Best game
Packers at Lions: If the Redskins beat the Giants and this one doesn't end in a tie, the winner takes the NFC North title and earns a spot in the playoffs, while the loser's season is immediately over.
It doesn't get much bigger than that.