The best NBA hugs of all time

Bring it in for the real thing.

It's about that time of the year again.

The regular season is ending, the playoff picture is just about set besides annoying Miami and Chicago, and a lot of teams are preparing to part ways for the summer or forge on toward postseason glory and/or sadness.

It's a time for hugs — whether those hugs are congratulatory "We did it" embraces or "Maybe next year" consolation prizes depends on your rooting interests, but I believe we can all agree that in almost any circumstance, the hug is a good, steadying thing.

With that said, the following are 20 photos of my favorite NBA hugs throughout league history. Some are congratulatory, others are concilliatory. Some are awkward and for no reason at all.

But they are all Good Hugs, and I hope you enjoy them a fraction as much as I do.