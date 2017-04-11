The best NBA hugs of all time

The regular season is ending, the playoff picture is just about set besides annoying Miami and Chicago, and a lot of teams are preparing to part ways for the summer or forge on toward postseason glory and/or sadness.
It's a time for hugs — whether those hugs are congratulatory "We did it" embraces or "Maybe next year" consolation prizes depends on your rooting interests, but I believe we can all agree that in almost any circumstance, the hug is a good, steadying thing.
With that said, the following are 20 photos of my favorite NBA hugs throughout league history. Some are congratulatory, others are concilliatory. Some are awkward and for no reason at all.
But they are all Good Hugs, and I hope you enjoy them a fraction as much as I do.
Payton hugs Iverson
Gary Payton: the most unexpectedly tender hugger.
NBAENBAE/Getty Images
Denim dominance
Kobe Bryant hugs teammate Mark Madsen at the Lakers' 2002 championship victory rally.
NBAENBAE/Getty Images
Calbert Cheaney and Juwan Howard celebrate playoff berth
["Pony" begins playing.]
This content is subject to copyright.AFP/Getty Images
Awkward
Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan share a totally comfortable hand-hug at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.
Tim and the Admiral
Besties.
This content is subject to copyright.AFP/Getty Images
Sweet nothings
Vince Carter cheeses as he receives from teammate and avid secret sharer John Wallace.
This content is subject to copyright.Getty Images
Mike and a fan
Michael Jordan receives his customary hug after hitting a game-winner against the Jazz.
This content is subject to copyright.AFP/Getty Images
Hakeem and a fan
Never talk to Hakeem Olajuwon or his large adult son ever again.
This content is subject to copyright.AFP/Getty Images
Allan and Spree
Allan Houston and Latrell Spreewell hug it out after their Game 5 win in the 1999 Eastern Conference finals. The air around them smelled like lilacs and a better future in this exact moment.
This content is subject to copyright.AFP/Getty Images
LeBron and Dwyane
The beginning of a bromance.
NBAENBAE/Getty Images
Tracy McGrady explains the birds and the bees to his son
Tracy McGrady and his son Muggsy Bogues share a learning father-son moment about the more intimate particulars of nature.
NBAENBAE/Getty Images
Larry Johnson hugs Tracy McGrady's son
Uncle Larry comforts Muggsy Bogues after a tough day at tee ball.
This content is subject to copyright.Getty Images
2001 All-Star hugs
Allen Iverson is embraced by the GOAT and also Michael Jordan.