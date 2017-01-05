Here are the (pretty disappointing) 2017 NBA All-Star jerseys

Adidas and the NBA unveiled the 2017 NBA All-Star jerseys on Thursday, and they are alright. They're OK. They're fine.

But I can't help but think they represent a big missed opportunity -- with the game being held in New Orleans, this was a chance to do something fun and vibrant that captures the spirit of the city. (Though perhaps with the late change from Charlotte to NOLA, the jerseys were already settled on.) In any event, here they are, a symphony of gray and black.

Adidas