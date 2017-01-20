NBA reveals 2017 All-Star Game starters
Russell Westbrook has won the All-Star Game MVP award in each of the past two seasons, and he's averaging a triple-double so far this season. But he won't be in the starting lineup for the West on Feb. 19 in New Orleans.
The voting was done by a combination of fans, media members and players, and they collectively decided that Stephen Curry and James Harden were both more deserving than Westbrook to start for the West this season.
Over in the East, Isaiah Thomas was the big name left off the list, as Kyrie Irving and DeMar DeRozan were the ones voted in as the starting guards.
Check out the complete starting lineups below.Getty Images Getty Images
WEST -- Guard: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Curry actually finished tied with both Harden and Westbrook in the weighted score that was calculated from voting by the fans, players and media, but the tie-breaker was fan votes, and Curry bested Westbrook in that category by more than 250,000.
Guard: James Harden, Houston Rockets
Harden finished second behind Curry in fan voting among guards in the West, and is leading the league in assists with an average of 11.6 per game.AP
Frontcourt: Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
Durant is leading the Warriors in scoring at 26.2 points per game, and is also averaging a career-best 1.71 blocked shots.Ronald Martinez Ronald Martinez
Frontcourt: Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
Believe it or not, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year will be making only his second All-Star appearance.
Frontcourt: Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
Davis is third in the league in scoring with 28.8 points per game, and is second in the league in blocked shots with an average of 2.43. He'll be making his fourth All-Star appearance.
EAST -- Guard: Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers
Kyrie isn't necessarily having a better individual season than the Celtics' Isaiah Thomas, but he finished No. 1 in the voting among guards in the East from both fans and players alike.
Guard: DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors
DeRozan finished tied with Isaiah Thomas in the overall weighted score, but beat Thomas in the fan vote by a little more than 40,000. He'll be making his third All-Star appearance.AP
Frontcourt: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron is having another stellar statistical season, leading the Cavaliers to the best record in the East. He finished No. 1 in the voting in every category among frontcourt players in his conference.
Frontcourt: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis will be making his first All-Star appearance, and it's extremely well-deserved. He's averaging career-bests across the board in points (23.7), rebounds (8.7), and assists (5.6).Troy Taormina Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Frontcourt: Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls
Butler edged out Joel Embiid and Kevin Love for the final starting frontcourt spot in the East. He's averaging a career-best 24.8 points and 6.8 rebounds this season.Caylor Arnold Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports