NBA reveals 2017 All-Star Game starters

Russell Westbrook has won the All-Star Game MVP award in each of the past two seasons, and he's averaging a triple-double so far this season. But he won't be in the starting lineup for the West on Feb. 19 in New Orleans.

The voting was done by a combination of fans, media members and players, and they collectively decided that Stephen Curry and James Harden were both more deserving than Westbrook to start for the West this season.

Over in the East, Isaiah Thomas was the big name left off the list, as Kyrie Irving and DeMar DeRozan were the ones voted in as the starting guards.

Check out the complete starting lineups below.

