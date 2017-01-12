NBA releases second round of 2017 All-Star Game fan voting returns

The NBA unveiled the second round of fan voting returns for the 2017 All-Star Game on Thursday, and while LeBron James remained the leading vote-getter, there are still some ridiculous results.

Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia continues to get strong support from fans around the globe, and players like Kevin Love, Dwyane Wade and Stephen Curry are currently taking up spots that should be going to players far more deserving.

Here's a complete look at the starting lineups if they were determined solely by fan votes as of today, but remember:

That's not entirely how it works.

Getty Images

Vaughn Ridley