NBA releases second round of 2017 All-Star Game fan voting returns
The NBA unveiled the second round of fan voting returns for the 2017 All-Star Game on Thursday, and while LeBron James remained the leading vote-getter, there are still some ridiculous results.
Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia continues to get strong support from fans around the globe, and players like Kevin Love, Dwyane Wade and Stephen Curry are currently taking up spots that should be going to players far more deserving.
Here's a complete look at the starting lineups if they were determined solely by fan votes as of today, but remember:
That's not entirely how it works.Getty Images Vaughn Ridley
WEST -- Frontcourt: Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
Total votes: 987,479
Only Stephen Curry and LeBron James have more total votes at this stage of the proceedings.
Frontcourt: Zaza Pachulia, Golden State Warriors
Total votes: 823,376
The more votes Zaza gets, the less input the fans will have in the voting process in the future. Count on it.
Frontcourt: Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
Total votes: 630,766
Leonard is as deserving of a starting spot as anyone on the list.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Guard: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Total votes: 990, 390
There's no denying Curry's popularity among the fans, but both James Harden and Russell Westbrook are more deserving of starting spots this season.
Guard: James Harden, Houston Rockets
Total votes: 961,685
The frontrunner for MVP leads Westbrook by a little more than 62,000 votes.
EAST -- Frontcourt: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Total votes: 1,066,147
LeBron is the leading overall vote-getter at this point in the process.Bob Donnan Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Frontcourt: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Total votes: 963,110
With a lead of close to 500,000 votes over the player in third on the list of frontcourt All-Stars in the East, Giannis is virtually guaranteed a spot in the starting lineup.
Frontcourt: Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers
Total votes: 473,328
Joel Embiid is creeping up on Love in the latest returns and trails him by just 16,028 votes. Jimmy Butler (more deserving than either of them) isn't far behind, so it'll be interesting to see how this spot shakes out once the players and the media have their say.
Guard: Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers
Total votes: 971,362
Irving is running away with the top spot, but despite his impressive overall game and his heroics in last year's Finals, DeMar DeRozan and Isaiah Thomas might both have a better case to start this year in the East.
Guard: Dwyane Wade, Chicago Bulls
Total votes: 514,866
Fans love Dwyane Wade for his body of work, but it's unlikely he retains one of the starting spots once the players and the media weigh in with their share of the votes.USA TODAY Sports Steve Mitchell