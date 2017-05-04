Grading every NBA playoff coach’s performance so far this postseason

Being an NBA coach isn't easy.

You have no control over what actually happens on the court, leaving your master plan in the hands of the five players you trust in any given moment — assuming you're lucky enough to trust all your guys, anyway.

When you mess up, the world lets you hear it. When you save the day, the superstar gets the credit.

Above all else, the people criticizing you see only the tip of the iceberg. They don't know about the long hours, the unseen work to make incremental progress, or the practice gym dynamics that go into your decisions.

With all that said, someone has to pass judgment on the locker room leaders this postseason. Here are our grades for all 16 coaches in the 2017 NBA playoffs, in alphabetical order.