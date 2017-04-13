LeBron James is the NBA MVP (and has been for 14 years)

LeBron James is the best player on the planet. He’s been in the NBA for 14 years, and he should have been the MVP every single one of those years. There’s value in efficiency. There’s value in making the right decisions consistently.
There’s value in championships.
This is the value of LeBron James. This is where he makes his money. In a league where the ultimate goal is winning a title, LeBron delivers. There is nothing more valuable than a championship – nothing.
Brett DavisBrett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Russell Westbrook is the popular choice for MVP this season
This astounds me. Westbrook is shooting 42.5 percent from the field. I don’t care that he averages a triple-double. How valuable is that really, when we have video evidence that Oklahoma City is padding Westbrook’s stats? How many times have we seen the Thunder’s big men get out of the way so their guard can get a rebound?
And since we’re on the subject, why are we supposed to care about rebounds for a guard all of a sudden?
Getty Images
Let’s talk about the actual most valuable player
Enough of Westbrook, though.
LeBron is averaging 26.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.7 assists this season, while shooting 54.8 percent from the field.
How many players have done that in NBA history?
Zero.
LeBron is objectively having one of the greatest seasons of his career – in his 14th season. That’s unbelievable.
Troy TaorminaUSA TODAY Sports
The Cavaliers are likely headed to another NBA Finals
Everyone says the Cavs are having a down year, because they’re going to be the No. 2 seed after resting most of their players down the stretch. But who is the overwhelming favorite to get out of the Eastern Conference and reach the NBA Finals? Cleveland. Who does Brad Stevens, the coach of the No. 1 seed Celtics view as the team to beat? Cleveland. Who is the defending champion? Cleveland.
This isn't a down year. This year has gone exactly to plan for LeBron.
The Thunder will likely be eliminated from the playoffs in the first round. Despite this, Westbrook is headed towards an MVP award, and that’s fine. I don’t hate Westbrook. He’s highly entertaining. But I value championships and efficiency over triple-doubles.
Westbrook is flashy and dynamic. LeBron is historic and successful.
Imagine with me for a moment.
Imagine you’re going to Paris. Imagine there is an architect that has just created a new structure in the city that critics rave about. But you only have time to see one monument – either this new creation or the Eiffel Tower. Which do you choose?
Just about everyone would choose the Eiffel Tower.