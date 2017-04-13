LeBron James is the NBA MVP (and has been for 14 years)

The Cavaliers are likely headed to another NBA Finals

Everyone says the Cavs are having a down year, because they’re going to be the No. 2 seed after resting most of their players down the stretch. But who is the overwhelming favorite to get out of the Eastern Conference and reach the NBA Finals? Cleveland. Who does Brad Stevens, the coach of the No. 1 seed Celtics view as the team to beat? Cleveland. Who is the defending champion? Cleveland.



This isn't a down year. This year has gone exactly to plan for LeBron.



The Thunder will likely be eliminated from the playoffs in the first round. Despite this, Westbrook is headed towards an MVP award, and that’s fine. I don’t hate Westbrook. He’s highly entertaining. But I value championships and efficiency over triple-doubles.



Westbrook is flashy and dynamic. LeBron is historic and successful.



Imagine with me for a moment.



Imagine you’re going to Paris. Imagine there is an architect that has just created a new structure in the city that critics rave about. But you only have time to see one monument – either this new creation or the Eiffel Tower. Which do you choose?



Just about everyone would choose the Eiffel Tower.



LeBron James is the NBA’s Eiffel Tower.