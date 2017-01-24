Every NBA team’s worst starter

These are the weakest links

An NBA starting lineup isn't necessarily comprised of a team's five best players. Someone needs to rebound and play defense while others score, which inevitably leaves a weak link on the court in one area or another as the best five-man unit is put into place.

Here's a look at the worst starter for every team in the league, and remember -- these aren't bad players, they're simply not as good overall as the rest of the guys who start alongside them.