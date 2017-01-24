Every NBA team’s worst starter
These are the weakest links
An NBA starting lineup isn't necessarily comprised of a team's five best players. Someone needs to rebound and play defense while others score, which inevitably leaves a weak link on the court in one area or another as the best five-man unit is put into place.
Here's a look at the worst starter for every team in the league, and remember -- these aren't bad players, they're simply not as good overall as the rest of the guys who start alongside them.
Brooklyn Nets: Isaiah Whitehead
The Nets are a hodge-podge of young players trying to develop into meaningful NBA talent, and Whitehead's PER if just 6.4 is by far the team's worst among players who average significant minutes.
Miami Heat: Luke Babbitt
Starting lineups fluctuate throughout the season based on injuries and player performance, but Babbitt has a PER of just 6.9 on the season and has started in 22 of his 35 appearances.
Los Angeles Lakers: Luol Deng
It's comforting to know that a player in year one of a contract worth $72 million over four is no longer any good, isn't it? Deng is averaging just 8.2 points on 39.6 percent shooting in 27.4 minutes per game in his first season in Los Angeles.
Phoenix Suns: Marquese Chriss
The Suns are rebuilding, and Chriss is a rookie; growing pains are to be expected. But his averages of 7.3 points and 3.1 rebounds on 42.5 percent shooting are underwhelming nonetheless.NBAE/Getty Images Barry Gossage
Dallas Mavericks: Dorian Finney-Smith
The rookie has started in 27 of his 43 appearances on the season as the Mavericks have battled various injuries, but he's posted a PER of just 8.3 while averaging 4.7 points per game.
Philadelphia 76ers: Robert Covington
The Process may have netted the Sixers Joel Embiid, but that's about it. Covington is averaging 10.7 points on 37.2 percent shooting while starting in all 39 of his appearances this season.
Minnesota Timberwolves: Ricky Rubio
Rubio averages just 7.7 points in 31.6 minutes per game, and is shooting a dismal 24.1 percent from three-point distance.
Sacramento Kings: Arron Afflalo
The Kings are one of those teams that have had a handful of guys start double-digit games, but Afflalo's numbers in 21 starts are the worst of the bunch. He's averaging just 7.5 points in 23.8 minutes while posting an 8.9 PER to this point of the season.
New Orleans Pelicans: Solomon Hill
Hill is averaging just 5.9 points and 3.7 rebounds in 27.5 minutes per game while starting in 33 of his 42 appearances.
Orlando Magic: Aaron Gordon
The Magic are mostly developing their stable of young talent, but Gordon's meager averages of 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 27.6 minutes per game are probably a bit below where the team would like him to be.Chuck Cook Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Portland Trail Blazers: Maurice Harkless
Harkless has averages of 11 points and 4.7 rebounds on the season, but he should be doing more considering he plays just shy of 30 minutes a night.Getty Images
Denver Nuggets: Emmanuel Mudiay
Mudiay is shooting just 37.3 percent from the field, and his assist numbers at 4.2 per game aren't nearly enough to make up for that. He's started in all 41 of his appearances this season, and is playing 28.6 minutes per game.Chris Humphreys Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports
New York Knicks: Courtney Lee
It could be argued that Courtney Lee is doing what's expected as a three-and D wing, leading the team by shooting 43.2 percent from three-point distance. But his 10.7 PER is the worst among the team's starters, and that includes Joakim Noah, who you were probably expecting to see pictured in this spot.Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports Anthony Gruppuso
Milwaukee Bucks: Matthew Dellavedova
Delly's averaging just 7.4 points in 26.6 minutes per game, and is shooting just 37.7 percent from the field.Raj Mehta
Detroit Pistons: Marcus Morris
Morris averages 32.5 minutes per game and has started in all 44 of his appearances this season, but is shooting just 41.1 percent from the field and his 12.4 PER is the worst among Detroit's starters.
Chicago Bulls: Rajon Rondo
We're aware that Rondo is no longer starting, but he did for 29 games, and Michael Carter-Williams' PER of 8.7 hasn't exactly been a revelation in Rondo's place.
Indiana Pacers: Monta Ellis
Ellis and Glenn Robinson III have split the starting duties at shooting guard, but both post PERs of less than 10 while struggling to provide any real offense by way of either points or assists.
Charlotte Hornets: Marvin Williams
Williams posts pedestrian averages of 10.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in 27 minutes per game, and shoots just 40.1 percent from the field.
Washington Wizards: Markieff Morris
The Wizards' starting unit has begun to hit its stride, but if we're picking out the weak link, it's Markieff due to his 44.3 percent shooting and 13.2 PER -- both of which are the worst among the Washington starters.
Memphis Grizzlies: Tony Allen
Allen is known for his perimeter defense, and to a certain extent, he's what makes the Grizzlies go. But his overall lack of skills on the offensive end make him a liability for Memphis in his 13th NBA season.
OKC Thunder: Domantas Sabonis
Sabonis was thrown into the fire as a rookie this season, but a PER of 8.0 isn't really acceptable for someone who averages 21.1 minutes per game as a starter for a team trying to contend for a postseason spot.
Atlanta Hawks: Kent Bazemore
Bazemore averages the fewest points among the Atlanta starters, and doesn't contribute enough in terms of rebounds or assists to make his presence worthwhile. He's shooting just 38.1 percent from the field, and is posting a PER of just 10.3 on the season.
Boston Celtics: Amir Johnson
As we get to the better teams in the league, the players we're singling out aren't necessarily that much of a problem. Johnson falls into this category, as he does plenty defensively while knocking down 53.8 percent of his shots when the team needs him to do so.
Toronto Raptors: Pascal Siakam
Siakam is an important interior presence for the Raptors, even if the numbers don't necessarily show it. The rookie is playing 17.5 minutes per game, and has started in 35 of his 40 regular-season appearances.
Utah Jazz: Derrick Favors
Favors is averaging 9.0 points and 5.9 rebounds in 23.2 minutes per game, with a PER of 13.8. We know he can do more, because he averaged 16.4 points and 8.1 rebounds last season.
L.A. Clippers: Luc Mbah a Moute
The Clippers' eternal search for a solid wing player continues. Mbah a Moute has started in all 43 appearances, and while he's admittedly there primarily for defensive purposes, his 10.3 PER is the lowest among players in the team's starting lineup.
Cleveland Cavaliers: DeAndre Liggins
Liggins has gotten the call ever since J.R. Smith went down with an injury, but he's shooting just 37.4 percent from the field in 16.5 minutes per game.NBAE NBAE/Getty Images
Houston Rockets: Trevor Ariza
Ariza has started all 47 games for the Rockets this season, and consistently gets the job done at both ends of the floor. But Houston's starting lineup is so stacked that someone has to take the fall, and his relatively low PER of 13.6 makes him the scapegoat for this list.AP
San Antonio Spurs: Danny Green
Green is averaging 7.5 points on 43.4 percent shooting, but his defense and three-point shooting make him a critical piece to the Spurs' starting lineup. When you're playing alongside Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker, coming in fifth on that list shouldn't seem so bad.
Golden State Warriors: Zaza Pachulia
Stephen Curry. Kevin Durant. Klay Thompson. Draymond Green. Those are four legitimate All-Stars, and no matter what the fans might try to say about Zaza, he's unquestionably the weakest player in the starting lineup of what is currently the league's best team.WPPROD