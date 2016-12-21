Every NBA team’s worst jersey ever, ranked from acceptable to absolute garbage

I know. I physically retched when I saw this picture as well. These jerseys even manage to make Dirk Nowitzki look like an ugly human being. If you can find the strength to look back to the page, though, I want to tell you a story.

It's Oct. 28, 2003 — opening night for the Dallas Mavericks. The team prepares to unveil its alternate jerseys for the 2003-04 season. Suddenly, an extraterrestrial time-traveler bursts into the locker room, steals the Mavs' jerseys, and leaves them with his own shiny, alien vestments. The Dallas equipment manager valiantly springs to action, fashioning the jerseys you see above as a temporary replacement. The Mavs move on with their season, without their alternate jerseys, but all is well otherwise.

I mean, it's either that, or the Mavs trotted out these alternates, were endlessly ridiculed, and decided never to wear them again.

One of the two is true; you be the judge.

NBAE

NBAE/Getty Images