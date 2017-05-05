Draymond Green is doing an impressive LeBron James impression

OAKLAND, Calif. — Draymond Green isn't LeBron James. Let's establish that right off the bat.

LeBron James might be the greatest basketball player to ever live. Draymond Green is a stellar player — a special player — and he might make the Basketball Hall of Fame one day, but he's not a one-man revolution. He's not "The Chosen One" who surpassed all expectations.

But Draymond Green is on LeBron James' level right now.

And no, this is not a comparison of quantity — don't go rushing to compare box scores, though they stack up well — it's one of impact.