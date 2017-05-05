Draymond Green is doing an impressive LeBron James impression

OAKLAND, Calif. — Draymond Green isn't LeBron James. Let's establish that right off the bat.
LeBron James might be the greatest basketball player to ever live. Draymond Green is a stellar player — a special player — and he might make the Basketball Hall of Fame one day, but he's not a one-man revolution. He's not "The Chosen One" who surpassed all expectations.
But Draymond Green is on LeBron James' level right now.
And no, this is not a comparison of quantity — don't go rushing to compare box scores, though they stack up well — it's one of impact.
We know the influence James has on his team — it goes way beyond being a linchpin. He's a do-it-all dynamo — creating on offense and playing a de-facto sweeper role on defense.
When James is locked in, as he has been in this postseason, it's something to behold. Few players can match his authority.
Yet Green has the same influence on the Warriors and their opponents right now. In turn, the Warriors are thriving (as if they weren't already good enough).
Golden State has yet to lose a playoff game, and they haven't trailed in their past three contests.
Thursday's 115-104 Game 2 win over the Jazz, a contest Golden State led by as many as 20 points, was the best game an opponent had given the Warriors had all postseason, as Utah cut Golden State's lead to single-digits in the fourth quarter.
Well done, Jazz.
It takes 16 postseason wins to claim a title, and no team in NBA history has ever made it through undefeated. No one even made it 15-0 when the first round was a best-of-five.
The Warriors aren't even halfway there — their toughest challenges are absolutely still to come — but 16-0 doesn't seem totally implausible for this team. The impossible task seems possible.
Because on top of having Kevin Durant, an in-form Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and a prodigious bench, they have Green playing perhaps the best basketball of his career.
Green has been, without question (but with plenty of competition), the best player for the Warriors this postseason. His offensive game is peaking and as full of paradoxes as ever — deft and powerful, understated and in-your-face — and his defensive impact is transcendent.
That defensive dominance has carried over into the Jazz series — Green is on the same court as his top competition for Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, and while the gigantic Frenchman is playing well, no logical person could conclude he's the better defender. This is special stuff.
Then comes the offense. Green isn't going to score 40 points in a game — he's only scored 30 in a game three times in his career — but that doesn't diminish his huge impact on the game when the Warriors have the ball.
The Jazz, like the Blazers before them, are keen to let Green shoot open 3-pointers, and you can hardly blame them, because more often than not, the alternatives to Green popping the open shot are Durant, Thompson, or Curry doing the same.
The Warriors have never lived and died by Green's 3-point shooting, but they sure can enjoy the surge that comes from the ball ripping through the net 54 percent of the time from distance.
Yes, Draymond Green, who shot 30 percent from beyond the arc in the regular season, has made 18-of-33 3-pointers over his past six games.
Will it continue? Probably not — of course not. But in the meantime, his hot hand is leaving Golden State's opponents in no-man's land — do they close out on Green, opening themselves up to him putting the ball on the floor and creating off the dribble, or do they just let him keep shooting? As if they didn't have enough to worry about with the Warriors' offense...
In all, Green has an effective field goal percentage of 67 percent this postseason — better than LeBron, Kawhi Leonard, and Curry (but on half the usage of those three, to be fair).
No player who averages 35 minutes per game this postseason has a higher net rating than Green, either: when he's on the court, the Warriors average 117 points per 100 possessions — opponents come in at 94.
By the time Utah figures out the best worst-case scenario to the Draymond conundrum, the series will probably be over and it will be San Antonio or Houston's problem.
But again, this isn't about the numbers, it's about what Green is providing the Warriors in terms of influence and impact.
"He's locked in on both sides of the ball — especially defensively, understanding his value on that end of the court," Curry said after Game 3. "And [with his] his versatility, you add in the 3-point shot and his playmaking ability — he's doing a lot right now. He understands the moment, like we all do — he's giving us a lot of energy and we need it."
Or, in short, Green is the man main on both sides of the court for the best team in the NBA right now.