5 reasons Carmelo Anthony won’t be traded anywhere before the deadline

An otherwise somewhat boring NBA season has been saved by a flurry of Carmelo Anthony trade rumors.

The New York Knicks reportedly called the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics over the course of 24 hours to take stock of the Melo trade market — and the results were far from promising for Knicks president Phil Jackson.

If we're being honest, the odds are stacked heavily against a potential Anthony trade. Here are five reasons the Knicks star almost certainly won't be moved before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

Debby Wong

Debby Wong-USA TODAY Sports