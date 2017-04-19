Don’t blame Brad Stevens for the Celtics’ 2-0 hole — blame Danny Ainge

The Chicago Bulls were an unmitigated disaster for the majority of the regular season.
Their roster was an amalgamation of three or four different styles of play — a team built for a recently deceased era of basketball — and they played like it.
The result: Coach Fred Hoiberg was on the hot seat, Jimmy Butler was on the trade block, and Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade both had options that the Bulls were going to decline and were hoping would be declined, respectively.
But, perhaps against better judgment, the Bulls didn't fire their coach, didn't trade Butler, didn't buy out Rondo, and saw Wade miss the last bit of the regular season with an injury, and those things, combined with a comically weak late-season schedule and the collective failure of the rest of the East, earned Chicago the eight seed in this year's playoffs. They stood pat.
And that team — that fundamentally flawed, haphazard squad — is now up 2-0 on the top seed in the Eastern Conference after Tuesday's 111-97 win over the Celtics
Boston fans, who fairly (but irrationally) expected better from this Celtics team this postseason, are, of course, losing it after their team lost the first two games of the postseason at home.
They're so verklempt that some are even calling for the head of the Boy Wonder, Celtics coach Brad Stevens.
Boston radio station WEEI jumped ahead of the bandwagon Tuesday, posting a column headlined "BRAD STEVENS OFFICIALLY ON HOT SEAT." (The all-caps was maintained for authenticity's sake.)
This, of course, is the worst possible take. (And this, coming from the guy who wrote this...)
Clearly, nothing that has happened in the first two games of this series has brought pause to repeating that take. Chicago might be a hot mess of an organization that deserves to be rebuilt from the top down, but they provide a matchup nightmare for the Celtics.
Rajon Rondo looks reborn, D-Wade is stretching the floor with a 3-point shot that only seems to show up in the postseason, Robin Lopez is dominating the glass, but most importantly, Jimmy Butler is getting buckets.
Boston has no one who can stop Butler, and that's the difference in the series. In all, Butler is averaging 26 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists through two games.
There are many mismatches that favor the Bulls in this series, but there's a cruel irony to Butler being the separation point between the two teams.
That's because Butler could easily be a Celtic right now.
For a couple of years now, Jimmy Butler-to-the-Celtics rumors have been a staple of #NBATwitter, but this year, specifically around February, things felt different.
The Bulls were floundering and the Celtics looked like a team that needed an extra boost to get over the hump (see: James, LeBron) in the Eastern Conference.
Boston, armed with perhaps the most valuable tradable assets in the NBA, a pick-swap with the Brooklyn Nets in this year's NBA Draft and the Nets' 2018 first-round pick, were in a perfect position to land Butler — a top-10 player in the league and one of the few players who can go blow-for-blow with LeBron James.
And if the Celtics couldn't land Butler, Paul George of the Indiana Pacers was a viable option, too.
Boston was in a position of power.
A trade was just begging to be made, and, in turn, the Celtics could give either the Bulls or Pacers a ticket out of NBA mediocrity limbo.
But Ainge didn't make the move.
Again, to be fair, things were different in February. Critically, the Celtics were 37-20 and clearly the second-best team in the East behind the Cavs.
But as the trade deadline approached, the Celtics had a choice to make: go all-in on the 2017 and 2018 seasons, or stand pat and use the Nets' picks over the next two years.
It was a decision that should prove critical to the Celtics' franchise trajectory. (And, one fears, not in a positive way.)
In essence, Ainge faced a simple query: Is Isaiah Thomas good enough to be the No. 1 option this Celtics team?
He clearly answered yes, and he wasn't necessarily wrong.
But there was a bigger question that needed to be asked if that was affirmative: Is a team with IT as the No. 1 option good enough to beat LeBron James?
That answer has been — and will continue to be — no.
So either general manager Danny Ainge misjudged his roster — that's bad — or decided that beating the King in his prime was too hard and punted — that's worse.
Thomas' family has been struck by unthinkable tragedy in the past week, as his sister was killed in a one-car wreck in Washington state on Saturday morning. Thomas left the Celtics after Game 2 to mourn with his family.
It's nearly incomprehensible to most how Thomas could play in Games 1 or 2, but he did, and he was quintessential IT, meaning the Celtics got both the good — 26.5 points per game — and the bad in the first two games of the series.
Make no mistake, it's impossible to pin the Celtics' 2-0 loss solely on Thomas — he's providing what he's provided to Boston all season. And without him, the Boston offense wouldn't be worthy of a playoff spot, much less the No. 1 seed.
But Thomas has also provided the "defense" he gave the Celtics all season. And that is a major component of the Celtics' current deficit.
Simply put, Thomas is a net-zero player in this series, and that's not a surprising development.
There are some who believe that Thomas is the worst defensive player in the NBA, and watching this series, it's hard to disagree with that assessment.
Thomas cannot guard Rajon Rondo, a point guard whose inability to reliably hit a shot outside of 5 feet made him look destined for China as the NBA's pace-and-space revolution took hold.
But in this series, Rondo is able to drive to basket with impunity. Against other teams, Rondo would have to make a jump-shot to earn the respect of a defender, but against IT, Rondo doesn't have to shoot, he can just dribble forward towards the basket. Thomas is not getting in his way to the hoop.
In turn, a player who cannot space the floor or tug on a defense can command two or three defenders in the lane, leaving one or two Bulls open.
China can wait.
Again, this isn't to pin the Celtics' deficit on IT — Boston has bigger problems than their best player's terrible defense.
For instance, Boston has no one to guard Butler: Crowder is too big — Butler can beat him off the dribble — and Avery Bradley, as tenacious as he might be, is too small to stop James Buckets.
In the playoffs, having a reliable iso threat is huge, and both the Celtics and Bulls have one on offense.
The difference is that Butler can be a plus defender, and Thomas can't, and worse yet, Thomas' supporting cast is woefully overmatched.
How else do you explain Paul Zipser scoring 16 points — the majority coming off the dribble — in Tuesday's Bulls win?
Or you could look at the rebound disparity between the two teams in the first two games of the series: Chicago center Robin Lopez has long been one of the most influential offensive rebounders in the NBA, if not the single best, for years, but Lopez against the Celtics' bigs has created a comically lopsided matchup.
Lopez is pulling down nearly 1 in every 5 missed Bulls shots so far in this series, a number that would have led the NBA in the regular season by a large margin.
That's an unacceptable number for any team, much less one that boasts three centers above 6-foot-10 and Amir Johnson, a 6-foot-9 bruiser who frequently plays the 5.
It was so unacceptable that Stevens made it the focal point of his post-Game 1 coaching plan. The Celtics studied more than their normal amount of film in an effort to keep the Bulls from cleaning the offensive glass.
It didn't work — Chicago pulled down 11 offensive rebounds in the first three quarters Tuesday and had 14 second-chance points.
Stevens has been given a flawed roster, and it's unfair that anyone believes he should take the fall for it.
Stevens has a roster where the guards want to be big men and the big men want to be guards. At first pass, you might think such an arrangement can work, but no one could make that work — not even Stevens.
And in essence, Boston went into this postseason with a glorified version of Kyrie Irving (all offense, no defense) and no LeBron. (Much less a Kevin Love...)
One can only hope that's the case because Ainge misread his roster — not because Ainge didn't want to go all-in on beating James this postseason.
If we've learned anything in the past three months, it's that the Cavs are eminently beatable. If Ainge didn't pull the trigger in acquiring another superstar because he thought it would be done in vain, that's inexcusable, and this first-round exit is comeuppance for his cowardice.
Think about it: The Celtics wouldn't be in this position if they had Butler or George. In fact, it'd be hard to imagine a scenario where they wouldn't be hands down the favorites in the Eastern Conference with either player on their roster.
Instead, they have Marcus Smart — a frequently rumored part of any deal for Butler or George — Jaylen Brown, the 20-year-old No. 3 pick in last year's draft, and the down-the-line hope that comes with the next two Nets draft picks.
A lot of good those picks will do...
Smart can do a few things, but reliably knocking down a 15-foot jumper is not one of them. He's also not nearly as defensively versatile as his staunchest defenders (see: most Celtics fans) claim.
And while Brown could develop into one hell of an NBA player, he's not going to do anything to help against LeBron James (or Butler) this postseason.
And those two Nets picks over the next two years — will they be able to contribute this decade? They better, because the Celtics' best player, Thomas, is likely to be long-past MVP candidacy at that point. (And he's likely to be on a massive contract, too, further handicapping the squad.)
It's clear now — this was Boston's year, even if they didn't know it in February.
Instead of looking at vulnerable Cavs team (even then) and a robust trade market where Butler, George, and DeMarcus Cousins could have been acquired for the Nets' picks and depth players — David Aldridge reported that the Celtics balked on a deal for Butler because Jae Crowder (JAE CROWDER!!!) was included — Boston stood pat.
Stevens was able to turn that flawed team into the No. 1 seed in the East — for whatever that is worth — but what was he supposed to do with his overachieving team this postseason?
Chicago isn't a title contender — they are so far from one that it's comical they're likely to be so close to the NBA Finals — but they're better equipped to contend than Boston. (Don't forget, this Boston team is a matchup nightmare for the uniquely built Warriors...)
But the fact that the Celtics aren't equipped to make it out of the East isn't Stevens' fault. It's the man who built the roster's fault.
Ainge decided to play the long con, and he might have blown his best chance to win a title because of it.