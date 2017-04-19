Don’t blame Brad Stevens for the Celtics’ 2-0 hole — blame Danny Ainge

Smart can do a few things, but reliably knocking down a 15-foot jumper is not one of them. He's also not nearly as defensively versatile as his staunchest defenders (see: most Celtics fans) claim.

And while Brown could develop into one hell of an NBA player, he's not going to do anything to help against LeBron James (or Butler) this postseason.

And those two Nets picks over the next two years — will they be able to contribute this decade? They better, because the Celtics' best player, Thomas, is likely to be long-past MVP candidacy at that point. (And he's likely to be on a massive contract, too, further handicapping the squad.)

It's clear now — this was Boston's year, even if they didn't know it in February.

Instead of looking at vulnerable Cavs team (even then) and a robust trade market where Butler, George, and DeMarcus Cousins could have been acquired for the Nets' picks and depth players — David Aldridge reported that the Celtics balked on a deal for Butler because Jae Crowder (JAE CROWDER!!!) was included — Boston stood pat.

Stevens was able to turn that flawed team into the No. 1 seed in the East — for whatever that is worth — but what was he supposed to do with his overachieving team this postseason?

Chicago isn't a title contender — they are so far from one that it's comical they're likely to be so close to the NBA Finals — but they're better equipped to contend than Boston. (Don't forget, this Boston team is a matchup nightmare for the uniquely built Warriors...)

But the fact that the Celtics aren't equipped to make it out of the East isn't Stevens' fault. It's the man who built the roster's fault.

Ainge decided to play the long con, and he might have blown his best chance to win a title because of it.