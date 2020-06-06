Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3 | FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

The 6/05 edition of Friday Night SmackDown aired once again from the WWE Performance Center. Jeff Hardy returned to SmackDown for some revenge on Sheamus, The Miz and Morrison continued to push the buttons of Braun Strowman, and Bayley and Sasha challenged Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

