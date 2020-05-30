Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3 | FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

Video Details

This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX begins at the scene of an accident involving Jeff Hardy, which leads to a 10-man battle royal to replace his spot in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. We also get A Moment of Bliss, which ends up with a moment in the ring between Alexa and Sasha, and we find out who the next big star on his way to SmackDown will be.

