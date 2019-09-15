Video Details

Who's ready for a shakeup?! WWE and FOX officially announced during Week 2 of Sunday's NFL action that a full Superstar Draft will be coming to Friday Night SmackDown on October 11, the second episode of SmackDown on FOX! Per a WWE release: The destiny of WWE’s Superstars will be determined during a two-night draft taking place live on Friday Night SmackDown® on October 11 at 8 pm ET on the FOX broadcast network and Monday Night Raw® on October 14 at 8 pm ET on USA Network. On both nights of the draft, Superstars from Raw and SmackDown will appear along with personalities from FOX and NBCUniversal programming who will announce select picks from each brand.