Week 5: Darren Jones turns on jets for long Cajon TD

Video Details

Darren Jones showed off his height earlier in the night and now shows off his speed with a 61-yd TD

- They're in a bit of trouble.

- Daniels to the air, complete. Jones, watch out. And nobody can catch him. He's in in the end zone for the second time here this evening.

- That's what we've been waiting for pretty much all game.

- A 63 yard touchdown reception, Darren Jones from Jayden Daniels.

More Videos »