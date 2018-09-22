Week 5: Darren Jones turns on jets for long Cajon TD
Video Details
Darren Jones showed off his height earlier in the night and now shows off his speed with a 61-yd TD
- They're in a bit of trouble.
- Daniels to the air, complete. Jones, watch out. And nobody can catch him. He's in in the end zone for the second time here this evening.
- That's what we've been waiting for pretty much all game.
- A 63 yard touchdown reception, Darren Jones from Jayden Daniels.
