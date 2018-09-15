Week 4: Lavon Bunkley makes unreal one handed catch for big Serra gain
Video Details
Are you serious, Lavon Bunkley? The wide receiver reaches around his defender with just one arm to bring in the catch
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices