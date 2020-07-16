Rob Parker: History suggests that Patrick Mahomes will not win another Super Bowl
Video Details
After Patrick Mahomes signed the largest contract in NFL history, Rob Parker wrote a column saying everyone should pump the brakes on Kansas City. Parker said “there’s a good chance the Chiefs don’t win another Super Bowl during Mahomes’ 12-year contract.” Hear Rob Parker defend his case against Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.