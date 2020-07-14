Video Details

After Patrick Mahomes got locked up by the Chiefs for the next 12 years, Kurt Warner was asked which quarterback besides Mahomes would he want for that time period. After some thought, the hall of famer finally said that he’d take last year’s rookie of the year Kyler Murray because of his impressive throws and timely runs. Hear who Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless would take as their starting QB for the next 12 years.